Civics 101

Thursday 29

HANDS AROUND THE CAPITOL TO #PROTECTOURCARE Surround the Capitol (literally), and voice your concerns about the pending repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Attendees should bring a letter explaining how the "ACA or Medicaid has impacted your life." 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Friday 30

AUSTIN SUSTAINABLE BUILDING MATERIALS FORUM This conference features product showcases, resource-efficient case studies, a tour of indoor air quality labs, discussions on sustainable construction and building materials, and lunch. 8:30am-4pm. J.J. Pickle Research Campus, Commons Center, 10100 Burnet Rd., Bldg. 137. $35. www.austintexas.gov.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUES PRESENTS EMPOWERED WOMEN A discussion on women's empowerment and the continued oppression they face. Questions include: What defines an “empowered woman?” Why are some afraid of powerful women? And more. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 1

1776 FREEDOM MARCH A pro-Trump rally (for all those who are inconceivably celebrating the U.S.'s return to 1776 mentality). 9am. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe, 512/477-1566. jennifer.m.drabbant@gmail.com, www.austinparks.org.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN: JULY NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Spread community awareness and education through monthly block walks and canvassing. Sat., July 1, 10am-noon 5604 Manor Rd. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

WHOSE HOUSE? OUR HOUSE! PICNIC AT THE CAPITOL This picnic is not a protest – just a family-friendly hangout to reclaim some space. Bring blankets and picnic materials. 10am-1pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

THE NEW BLACK: SCREENING + PANEL A screening of The New Black documentary, followed by a discussion on gay rights in the African-American community. 11am-1:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

TRUE STORIES FROM UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS Six local undocumented immigrants share their stories. Also enjoy music and an art display. 7-9:30pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.austinseminary.edu.

Sunday 2

IMPEACHMENT MARCH Protesters demand the removal/impeachment of Donald Trump declaring do your job or lose your job. See website for a more complete breakdown. 9am-1pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.impeachmentmarchaustin.org.

SOCIALIST ICE CREAM SOCIAL Enjoy ice cream and rock & roll at this kid-friendly fundraiser to help send Austin delegates to the DSA's national convention in Chicago. 4-11:30pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd., 512/927-0700. www.dsaaustin.org.

Monday 3

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. First Monday of the month, 6:30pm Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

AUSTIN SEEKS RESIDENT INPUT ON BUDGET PRIORITIES The City's Budget Office wants your input on needed City services and budget priorities for the FY 2018 budget. To have your voice heard, use the links provided, or call 512/974-1380 to discuss 11 service areas. Through Sat., July 15 Online. https://atx.budgetsimulator.com.

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL CITYWORKS ACADEMY The city is now accepting applications for the ninth annual CityWorks Academy. Get involved in local government and learn the “A to Z” of city operations through 14 class sessions. Classes run Sep.-Dec. Application deadline: July 21 www.austintexas.gov/department/cityworks-academy.

HOSPICE AUSTIN'S CAMP BRAVE HEART A three-night camp for kids (6-17) who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting grieving youth, Camp Brave Heart arms kids with the tools to tackle their grief. Now accepting applications for July 31 - Aug. 3, near Wimberley, TX. John Knox Ranch. Free.