City Announces Art Space Assistance Program

Art nonprofits with rising rents are eligible for rent stipends and tenant improvements

By Maria Mendez, Fri., June 30, 2017

The city announced its new Art Space Assistance Program (ASAP) last Wed., June 21, to help arts organizations cope with rising rents. With $200,000 in one-time funding for the pilot program, the Cultural Arts Division of the Economic Development Depart­ment will provide grants to arts organizations displaced, relocated, or facing risk of displacement or higher lease renewals since Jan. 1, 2016.

Applications for a $35,000 rent stipend or a grant of up to $50,000 for tenant improvements will be accepted until Aug. 1 from organizations with at least a three-year lease or three-year business plan. In return, arts organizations must retain current employee levels, host a community workshop with the city, and work with AISD or other local school districts to provide information about career options. Funds will be granted on a competitive basis, with priority for nonprofit arts organizations serving women or at-risk/disadvantaged communities. Awards will be announced on Aug. 31, with contracts and disbursements coming by Sept. 29. Interested organizations should submit questions to EDD Creative Industries Manager Jim Butler (jim.butler@austintexas.gov) by July 14.

An informational meeting on ASAP is scheduled for tonight, Thu., June 29, in the Boards and Commissions Room at City Hall, 6pm. (See more from Arts Editor Robert Faires: "City Offers Arts Venue Aid ASAP," June 30.)

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: Art Space Lifeline
