News

Shifting Allegiances in Congressional District 21

Tom Wakely bows out, throws support behind Rixi Melton

By Michael King, Fri., June 23, 2017

Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith

There's now a (slightly) smaller field in Texas CD 21, where last year's Democratic challenger, San Antonio-based Tom Wakely, has withdrawn from his potential candidacy and endorsed Rixi Melton, one of seven others officially campaigning for the Demo­cratic nomination to challenge longtime Republican incumbent Lamar Smith. (You can review the whole list at "Campaign 2018: Can Anybody Beat Lamar Smith?" June 9.)

Wakely now describes himself as a "post-partisan" and a "Berniecrat" – disillusioned with the Democratic Party and Dem-experienced candidates. In a statement he released with his endorsement of Melton, he wrote: "Like me, Rixi is not a politician. She never worked in D.C. or for the Democratic Party. We all are sick and tired of establishment politics and establishment economics. As Senator Bernie Sanders has repeatedly said, the Democratic Party model and strategy is a failure. It needs fundamental change and I believe that Rixi is the only candidate capable of doing that."

Of his 2016 run against 30-year incumbent Smith, Wakely said that he "managed to do something no one else has been able to do in over 30 years … drop Smith's percentage vote total to 56.9%, the lowest of his career … and garnered more votes in 2016 than any Democrat in the state of Texas running against an incumbent congressional Republican." He said his campaign demonstrated that "a non-politician running a progressive campaign can move the needle."

READ MORE
More by Michael King
Council: Take a Deep Breath
Council: Take a Deep Breath
Final spring session enters July break on a run

June 23, 2017

Point Austin: Truly Free
Point Austin: Truly Free
Exonerated at last, may Fran and Dan Keller finally “breathe free”

June 23, 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Poi Dog Pondering
3ten Austin City Limits Live
A Midsummer Night's Feast at Eden East
Little Fugitive
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP