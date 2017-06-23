Civics 101

Thursday 22

WORLD RAINFOREST DAY A worldwide effort to raise awareness and encourage action to save our rainforests. See website for details. www.rainforestpartnership.org.

PUBLIC HEARING – FLOODPLAIN VARIANCE FOR 7604 FM 969 City Council invites public input regarding a floodplain ordinance for church and parking construction. 4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

2017 WHAT'S NEXT? PT. 2 A conversation with local state legislators on advocacy and activism in preparation for the July 18 special session. 6-8pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.votedonna.com.

RACIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE: A GLOBAL, PALESTINIAN, AND GREEN PERSPECTIVE Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh discusses how restoring balance to the world requires challenging systems of dominance and hegemony. 6:30-8pm. Green Party Office, 1105 E. Sixth. www.tcgp.org.

DANCING AWAY DETENTION FUNDRAISER The annual fundraiser to support the Hutto Visitation and Family Detention Programs with Bidi Bidi Banda. 7-10pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. $10. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

Friday 23

SUMMER DIALOGUES ON ACTIVISM 2017 A conversation with activists, considering nonviolent resistance, justice, mercy, and what it means to “love your enemies.” The first dialogue ends at 10:30am, second one starts at 10:45am. Fri., June 23, 9am-12:15pm LBJ Museum of San Marcos, 131 N. Guadalupe, San Marcos, 512/353-3300. www.lbjmuseum.com.

Saturday 24

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Register online or call EMS Safety Hotline at 512/972-7233. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 2901 Montopolis.

SEAHOLM WATERFRONT PUBLIC INPUT EVENT The first community input event for Seaholm Waterfront Programming and Implementation Study. Can't make it downtown? Head to satellite spots: Pfluger Bridge, Butler Park, or Vic Mathias Auditorium Shores. 9-11am. Seaholm Waterfront. www.seaholmwaterfront.org.

COUNCIL MEMBER ORA HOUSTON HOSTS COMMUNITY MEETING ON CITY MANAGER SEARCH A community gathering to find out what qualities you want in Austin's next city manager. Hosted by the D1 City Council Office. 10am-Noon. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/978-2101. www.austintexas.gov/city-manager-search.

JUNETEENTH HEALTH FEST 2017 A day of workshops and community events by Black healthcare providers and healers for the Black community. 11am-6pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.juneteenthhealthfest.wordpress.com.

Sunday 25

AUSTIN ATHEISTS HELPING THE HOMELESS : JUNE GIVEAWAY Donate and hand out clothing, toiletries, and sanitary products to Austin's homeless community. Find needed donations on AHH's site. 9:15-10:30am. 756 N. 1-35 Frontage Rd.. www.austinahh.org.

LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE: A TCDP FUNRAISER Party and silent auction raising money for the Travis County Dem Party to fund outreach and organizing efforts for 2018 General Election. 4-8pm. Esther's Follies, 525 E. Sixth, 512/320-0553. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Tuesday 27

BUSINESS STRUCTURE: FORMING AND MAINTAINING A BUSINESS ENTITY Local business attorney James Howard leads a seminar on how to choose the best form of biz ownership for you. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $25. www.austintexas.gov.

UNDERSTANDING CITY OF AUSTIN CONSTRUCTION BID DOCUMENTS A workshop designed for construction-related business owners. Discussion includes bid documents, prevailing wages, and contract enhancements. 5:30-7:30pm. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 28

CODENEXT + CREATIVE SPACES OPEN HOUSE Learn how CodeNEXT will impact music venues, galleries, and creative spaces in your neighborhood. Please register. 6-8pm. 916 Springdale. Free. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

JOLT TEXAS JUNE POTLUCK Bring a dish and learn how to increase Latino voter turnout in Austin. Announcements of upcoming events will take place. 7-9pm. 4604 Bandera. www.jolttx.org.

7TH ANNUAL STONEWALL CELEBRATION AND RALLY LGBTQ rights are under attack from state and federal law. Austin Pride leads a rally for queer rights on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. 7-10pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.AustinPride.org.

JUNTA DE CODENEXT The CodeNEXT team hosts a meeting in Spanish to share info with and gather feedback from the Spanish-speaking community on the LDC's density bonus section. 7-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

AUSTIN SEEKS RESIDENT INPUT ON BUDGET PRIORITIES The City's Budget Office wants your input on needed City services and budget priorities for the FY 2018 budget. To have your voice heard, use the links provided, or call 512/974-1380 to discuss 11 service areas. Through Sat., July 15 Online. https://atx.budgetsimulator.com.