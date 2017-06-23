Adler, Council Members File Motion for Preliminary Injunction Against SB 4

Mayor Steve Adler and City Council Members Greg Casar, Delia Garza, and Pio Renteria announced Monday that the city has filed a motion for preliminary injunction to halt anti-immigrant Senate Bill 4 from taking effect. The motion, filed in a San Antonio federal court, claims SB 4 violates the U.S. Constitution and will inflict harm on immigrants. Along with community members including Police Chief Brian Manley, SXSW Managing Director Roland Swenson, and immigration attorneys, they supplied sworn affidavits detailing how the threat of the law has impacted or could negatively impact the health, safety, and economic viability of the community. Adler said Monday that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice expressed interest in weighing in on the SB 4 suit, presumably to offer strong support for the hateful law.