More on the Chicon Mural

A new plan is in the works

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., June 16, 2017

by Jana Birchum

Six Square, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and cultivating East Austin's Black culture, announced on June 12, that it will assume conservatorship over the wall at the corner of 12th and Chicon streets, which until recently was home to a mural of iconic black artists. Six Square Executive Director Nefertitti Jackmon told the Chronicle that Chris Rogers, the artist of the original mural, will play a part in "developing a long-term solution" for the wall, but that the community as a whole will be instrumental in shaping the future mural. Jackmon also said a community-based group will be charged with helping craft city policy to protect Austin's public art. Rogers says he'll be painting something "in the same vein as before, but supremely updated. There will be more women depicted without a doubt." In the meantime, the wall was temporarily painted again this week with a quote from former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in advance of Saturday's Juneteenth celebration.

