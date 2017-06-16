Civics 101

Thursday 15

DOG ADOPTION FEES LOWERED Looking for a new fur baby? The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 adoptions for all dogs over 20 pounds now through Mon., June 19. Through June 19, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. $20. austinanimalcenter.org.

DUCKTAIL COCKTAIL PARTY The Boys & Girls Clubs return with the fourth annual Duck Derby party! Yellow tie optional. RSVP via email. 6-8pm. The Austonian, 200 Congress, 512/623-3633. Courtney.Billingsley@bgcaustin.org, www.bgcaustin.org.

INTRO TO BEEKEEPING & HONEY HARVESTING How to start a beehive and harvest honey. This five-session course also requires purchase of a full bee suit and beekeeping equipment for hands-on experience. Starting Tue., June 13. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/784-3279. $195. www.austinhoneyco.com.

AUSTIN DSA GENERAL MEETING The Austin Democratic Socialists of America and the ATX DSA Queer Coalition will discuss national DSA priorities and upcoming local events. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.dsaaustin.org.

Friday 16

SUMMER DIALOGUES ON ACTIVISM 2017 A conversation with activists, considering nonviolent resistance, justice, mercy, and what it means to “love your enemies.” The first dialogue ends at 10:30am, second one starts at 10:45am. 8:30am-12:15pm. LBJ Museum of San Marcos, 131 N. Guadalupe, San Marcos, 512/353-3300. www.lbjmuseum.com.

PRE-JUNETEENTH EDUCATION AND WELLNESS FAIR The 19th annual fair features music, face painting, and a plethora of community resources: car seat fitting, health education, employment, and more. 10am-2pm. Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ANIMAL CENTER: NO FEE FOR FELINES Busy kitten season means a full AAC – so make some place and take one home! All adopted cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! 11am-7pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. Free. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

TEXANS FOR EQUAL PARENTING RIGHTS AWARENESS Join Texans for Parental Equality for a family-friendly rally featuring parents and adult children of divorce demanding legislative change to reflect the society we live in. 11am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/txfpe.

Saturday 17

SAFE BABY ACADEMY IN SPANISH Register online or call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233). 9am. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis. www.austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-spanish-23.

MACC MASTER PLAN DEVELOPMENT Share your thoughts on the Mexican American Cultural Center and proposed site enhancements. Take the online survey if you can't attend. 10am-1pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov/esbmacc.

JUNE UNLEARNING CIRCLE: FEMINISM AND WHITENESS A discussion on race in feminism. Attendees should read suggested materials beforehand and bring a breakfast dish to share. Sat., June 17, 10am-noon Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

TOWN HALL ON SB 4 Jolt, Univision 62, and NDLON lead a discussion on the impact of SB 4. Speakers will also help create a community strategy of defense against the pending law. 11am-1pm. 200 W. Anderson Ln.. www.bastatexas.org.

ANNUAL JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL Known as "Black Independence Day," Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in Texas. Carver Museum hosts a community festival to celebrate freedom! Sat., June 17, noon-4pm George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

FREE PET ADOPTIONS Fall in love with a new furbaby this summer. AHS is offering free adoptions all weekend long for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens! Noon-7pm. Austin Humane Society, 124 W. Anderson, 512/646-7387. www.austinhumanesociety.org.

FY 17 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP FOR CULTURAL FUNDING A workshop for all FY 17 Cultural Funding recipients covering how to complete the final report for multiple programs. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Sat., June 17, noon-1pm Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov/event/fy17-final-report-workshop-3.

SWIM 512 AQUATIC MASTER PLAN DEVELOPMENT UPDATE PARD shares key findings, future opportunities, and recommendations from the development of the Swim 512 Aquatic Master Plan. They're asking for public input before finalizing the 20-year plan. 6:30-8:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd. Reynaldo.hernandez@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/swim512.

Sunday 18

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS WITH $75 REBATE Curious about owning chickens, zero waste, and urban farming? Attend a chicken keeping class to learn how and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! 11am. HOPE Farmers Market, Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/553-1832. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

NEW AND OLD ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES IN TEXAS All are welcome. Sun., June 18, noon-1pm First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/288-7916. Free.

Monday 19

Wednesday 21

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Register online or call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233). 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-79.

MEET & GREET CHRIS PERRI Chit chat with Chris Perri on his grassroots campaign for U.S. Congress to unseat Lamar Smith. Bring your qs and ideas! 5:30-7:30pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. www.fb.com/ChrisPerriforTexas.

LET'S TALK ABOUT: HOMELESSNESS A discussion on why and how people become homeless and how we as a community can help. 6-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.fb.com/thegetupmovement.

COMMUNITY MEETING ON FUTURE OF SHOAL CREEK TRAIL Attend the first of three community meetings to discuss Shoal Creek Trail: Vision to Action Plan to "improve, connect, and extend" the trial northward past U.S. 183. 6-8pm. Cirrus Logic Conference Center, 700 West Ave.. www.shoalcreekconservancy.org.

Thursday 22

WORLD RAINFOREST DAY A worldwide effort to raise awareness and encourage action to save our rainforests. See website for details. www.rainforestpartnership.org.

PUBLIC HEARING – FLOODPLAIN VARIANCE FOR 7604 FM 969 City Council invites public input regarding a floodplain ordinance for church and parking construction. 4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.