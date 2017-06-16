News

Alex Jones vs. the World

Megyn Kelly to interview local conspiracy theorist on Sunday night

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 16, 2017

Alex Jones at his custody hearing earlier this year
Alex Jones at his custody hearing earlier this year (by Jana Birchum)

NBC is facing a defection of advertisers who refuse to have their products associated with Megyn Kelly's upcoming Sunday night interview with Austin-based cable-access-star-turned-internet-conspiracy-king Alex Jones. The sit-down, scheduled to air June 18, has caused ire because of Jones' constant promotion of provable untruths and far-right cant. Kelly herself has also been disinvited from a charity event sponsored by Sandy Hook Promise, a gun control group launched by parents of children who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, for giving Jones (who claims the mass shooting was fake) a larger national platform.

So far, the list of advertisers who withdrew has not been disclosed, except for JPMorgan Chase. Their chief marketing officer Kristin Lemkau tweeted, "As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why?"

Kelly maintains that the interview has journalistic merit, and that she'll tackle Jones on the "considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity." Jones has already fired back that NBC played into his genius plan by making him look bad on TV, and that clearly they were going to edit anything he said to make him look like a shameless, crowd-baiting, conspiracy theorist. "I went into Medusa's palace," Jones said.

Alex Jones Apologizes!
Alex Jones Apologizes!
Slander against politicians is one thing; against pizza shop owners, another

Michael King, March 31, 2017

Circling the Future
Circling the Future
Other Worlds Austin Orbiter summer series begins

June 16, 2017

A Legislative Session Just for Dan Patrick
A Legislative Session Just for Dan Patrick
How much can go wrong in 30 days?

June 16, 2017

Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly

