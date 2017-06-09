News

Permitting Pains

How will the new code affect the way you renovate your house?

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 9, 2017

Permitting Pains

The complex draft zoning maps drawn up as part of the city of Austin's CodeNEXT project most likely seem conceptual. They only become reality when homeowners and developers start pulling permits.

Casey Giles, the regulatory committee chair for the Greater Austin Contractors & Engineers Association, describes permitting policy as breaking down into two worlds. First, the horizontal – the experience most homeowners go through: pulling a permit for a remodel, getting inspections for their property, and closing those permits out. There's also the vertical, which more often impacts developers. Giles describes that piece as: "You can build something 'this big' here, 'this big' here."

The horizontal has not yet been CodeNEXT's focus. Energy thus far has been expended on the vertical, as expressed in the maps being circulated and studied ad nauseam. While many people have been left baffled by the minutiae, Giles is optimistic that the details could make life easier for developers; clear and defined maps will give them a quicker guide to the viability of individual projects. "It's so prescriptive with sizes and shapes," he said, "and it does away with random tents and articulations and some of the more complex set-back issues – that it should help."

The basic permitting approval process will remain untouched. But Giles sees a few potential pitfalls, particularly with regard to the handling of detention ponds, runoff, and beneficial uses of storm- and waste-water for purposes such as irrigation. "That's going to be very difficult to design," he said, "which means it's going to be harder to permit, because anything that is harder to design is harder to permit."

What he doesn't expect to change is what he called "the culture at One Texas Center" – the home of the city's Devel­op­ment Services Department, 505 Barton Springs Rd. Austin's permitting process is notoriously more stringent than any surrounding municipality ("I've had 20-30 pages of comments, when in other cities I've had three or four," said Giles), and the department has faced years of understaffing and inspectors with high workloads, which CodeNEXT does not broach.

There's a bigger concern for permitting in Austin, that has nothing to do with CodeNEXT. On June 6, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his call for a legislative special session, due to start July 18. Among red meat conservative items such as the bathroom bill and abortion restrictions were a trifecta of developer-friendly proposals. Abbott wants a ban on changing rules midway through a construction project; strict time limits on processing permit applications; and, in a shot aimed directly at the city of Austin, an end to the Heritage Tree Ordinance.

READ MORE
More CodeNEXT
News Orgs Unite for Austin Municipal Research Institute
News Orgs Unite for Austin Municipal Research Institute
Statesman, Monitor, KUT, and KLRU to collaborate on CodeNEXT beat

Michael King, June 2, 2017

CodeNEXT Marches On
CodeNEXT Marches On
Coding affordability

Michael King, May 12, 2017

More by Richard Whittaker
ATX Television Festival: The Presidents of the State of TV
ATX TV Fest: The Presidents of the State of TV
Network heads on how to make a breakout show

June 10, 2017

Who Trolls the Trolls?
Who Trolls the Trolls?
Austin filmmaker claims HBO's Silicon Valley ripped off his film

June 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

CodeNEXT, Steve Adler, Nuria Zaragoza, Mark Rogers, Chris Riley, Mandy De Mayo

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Parts & Labour: Popped!
Parts & Labour
Doyle
at Come & Take It Live
Speed Racer
at Blue Starlite Drive-In
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP