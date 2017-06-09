News

CodeNEXT Calendar

Fri., June 9, 2017

City Council is tentatively scheduled to approve CodeNEXT in the spring of 2018. Yesterday, June 7, was the deadline for public comment, feedback, and recommendations on the draft code text. Here's the top-level plan for the next 12 months – though there's a lot of skepticism about this timeline (see stories).

July 7, 2017: Deadline for public comment, feedback, and recommendations on the draft mapping to be incorporated into the second draft map, though the commenting tools will remain active

July 14, 2017: Deadline for comments on yet-unseen affordability incentives, now expected June 16

Sept. 2017: Public hearings on the second draft of the map and code begin before both the Planning Commission and Zoning and Platting Commission

Nov. 2017: City Council receives recommendations from both commissions

Dec. 2017: Council considers draft, and input from public comment

April 2018: Council completes public hearing process and adopts – or not

Post-adoption period: 90-180 days for criteria manual updates before new code goes into effect

