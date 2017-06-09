Civics 101

Friday 9

SUMMER DIALOGUES ON ACTIVISM 2017 A conversation with education activists, considering nonviolent resistance, justice, mercy, and what it means to “love your enemies.” The first dialogue ends at 10:30am, second one starts at 10:45am. 8:30am-12:15pm. LBJ Museum of San Marcos, 131 N. Guadalupe, San Marcos, 512/353-3300. www.lbjmuseum.com.

TEN LESSONS FOR TAKING LEADERSHIP ON RACIAL EQUITY This week's discussion focuses on how to demand racial equity with facilitator Loretta Edelen from ACC. 9-10am. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People/NAACP, 1704 E. 12th, 512/476-6230.

WOMEN'S ENTREPRENEURIAL LUNCHEON 2017 Austin women entrepreneurs are invited to celebrate the contribution of local women business owners over lunch. 11:30am-1pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. www.cvent.com.

MOANA FILM SCREENING Come watch Disney’s latest animated film, which pays tribute to Polynesian culture. 6:30-9pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. austintexas.gov/event/moana-film-screening.

TAKING AWAY THE POWER OF CRIMINAL CHARGES The Tilted Scales Collective offers people facing criminal charges advice on how to understand and handle their legal cases. 6:30-8pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.tiltedscalescollective.org.

MASS MEETING FOR WHITE PEOPLE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE Learn how best to support communities of color in Austin. 7-9:30pm. University Baptist Church, 2130 Guadalupe, 512/478-8559. Free. www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

Saturday 10

STAND AGAINST ISLAMOPHOBES! STOP THE 'MARCH AGAINST SHARIA' A counter protest against ACT for America (an anti-immigrant, islamophobic organization hate group) marching against Sharia. Texans Against Islamophobia says they will do everything they can to prevent ACT from marching in Austin and spreading hate. Be on the right side of history. 9:30am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/texansagainstislamophobia.

KEEP AUSTIN'S FUTURE FEMALE: HOW TO ENGAGE WITH YOUR LOCAL GOVERNMENT Learn how to get engaged with local government. Enjoy tacos and coffee while Leah Bojo, Ashley Lyons Fisher, Heidi Gerbracht, and CM Delia Garza discuss how to get involved. Sat., June 10, 10am-noon 200 Lee Barton Dr. $10. www.thosetexaswomen.org.

PUPPY PIT STOP The Austin Humane Society holds its first-ever Puppy Pit Stop to educate pet parents of summer dangers. Temp. checks, a chill zone, and free microchipping. Sat., June 10, 10am-noon 2100 Veterans Dr. Free. www.austinhumanesociety.org.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING DISTRICT 3 A CodeNEXT discussion for D3 residents. Sat., June 10, 10am-noon Eastside Memorial High School, 1012 Arthur Stiles. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

SWIM 512 AQUATIC MASTER PLAN DEVELOPMENT UPDATE PARD shares key findings, future opportunities, and recommendations from the development of the Swim 512 Aquatic Master Plan. They're asking for public input before finalizing the 20-year plan. Sat., June 10, 10am-noon A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third, Reynaldo.hernandez@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/swim512.

UNITY RAMADAN IFTAR Join Austin's Arab, Muslim, and Latino communities in a celebration of unity. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 8-10:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $20 ($10 for children 12 and younger). www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Sunday 11

THE TEXAS EQUALITY MARCH Austin's queer/trans/QPOC community (and allies) march in solidarity with D.C.'s March for Equality and Pride. Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/queerrigtsATX/.

Monday 12

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email emspubed@austintexas.gov. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal.

ORLANDO VIGIL UT faculty, staff, student groups, and campus partners honor victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre one year later. A secular vigil will be held at 9am, followed by a statement from Sebastián Colón-Otero – psychotherapist and UT's diversity coordinator – and a flower ceremony. 9am-5pm. University of Texas Tower, 2400 Inner Campus Dr., 512/475-6633. www.utexas.edu/staff/pefsa.

Tuesday 13

LAMAR/BRAKER BUSINESS DISTRICT An informational meeting on creating a business district near North Lamar/Braker. 2-3:30pm. Bambu Desserts & Drinks, 10901 N. Lamar. www.austinasianchamber.org.

INTRO TO BEEKEEPING & HONEY HARVESTING How to start a beehive and harvest honey. This five-session course also requires purchase of a full bee suit and beekeeping equipment for hands-on experience. Starting Tue., June 13. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/784-3279. $195. www.austinhoneyco.com.

Wednesday 14

AUSTIN RESISTANCE HAPPY HOUR Enjoy drinks while discussing this year's politics and the 2018 elections. 5:30-7pm. Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St. #105, 512/493-0963. $20 suggested donation. www.progresstexas.org.

COUNTER BALANCE MONTHLY MEETING Counter Balance ATX discusses upcoming activism events, programs, and how to get involved. The monthly meeting will be in Room 8 and is kid-friendly. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Thursday 15

DOG ADOPTION FEES LOWERED Looking for a new furbaby? The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 adoptions for all dogs over 20 now through Mon., June 19. Through June 19, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. $20. austinanimalcenter.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12. 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.