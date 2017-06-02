Civics 101

Thursday 1

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make an appointment. 9am. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-78.

Friday 2

CODENEXT STAKEHOLDER MEETING - PARKS AND OPEN SPACE City staff present CodeNEXT proposals for standards and zones for public and private open space as well as a revised version of the Deficient Park Area map. Fri., June 2, noon-1:30pm. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller.

GET TO KNOW CASA OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY Celebrate and learn more about CASA of Williamson County's work with abused and neglected children. $1 from every brew sold will be donated. 4-8pm. Rentsch Brewery, 2500 NE Inner Loop, Georgetown. www.casawilco.org.

Saturday 3

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN JUNE NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Austin's Black Lives Matter chapter invites community members to join their monthly canvassing walks to spread awareness and community education. Sat., June 3, 10am-noon. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING DISTRICT 9 A CodeNEXT discussion. Sat., June 3, 10am-noon. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FORGIVE IS A BRIDGE BUILDING DIALOGUE: PREVENTING FEARING AND FIGHTING ONE ANOTHER A place for people of all backgrounds to come together and have uncomfortable conversations. Sat., June 3, 10am-noon. Mt. Zion Action & Resource Center, 2951 E. 14th, 512/479-9890.

MARCH FOR TRUTH - AUSTIN A demonstration calling for an impartial investigation into Russia's interference with the 2016 U.S. election and its ties to the Trump administration. 11am-1pm. Austin City Hall Plaza, Cesar Chavez between Guadalupe and Lavaca, 512/974-2000. www.fb.com/marchfortruthatx.

WEAR ORANGE FOR GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS Moms Demand Action and Gun-Free UT invite you to join a family-friendly event to raise awareness of gun violence. Wear orange, please. 11:30am-1:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.fb.com/gunfreeut.

THE 85TH TEXAS LEGISLATURE: WHAT HAPPENED? A comprehensive discussion on the results of the 85th Legislature session. Going beyond sanctuary cities, bathroom bills, and budget. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

RACE TO REPLACE (LAMAR SMITH) CANDIDATE FORUM The second candidate forum for Austinites to meet the Dems running for Lamar Smith's 21st Congressional District seat. 5:30-7:30pm. The Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth, 512/478-6200. www.ReplaceLamar.com.

ANNUAL AUSTIN CITYWIDE IFTAR Austin Muslim Civic Ambassadors and Mayor Steve Adler unite to bridge the gap between local and state-elected officials and the Muslim community. Award-winning British journalist, Mehdi Hasan, offers the keynote. 6-9:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.fb.com/austinmuslimcivicambassadors.

Sunday 4

WHAT THE 2017 TEXAS LEGISLATURE DID & DID NOT DO Austin Rep. Donna Howard discusses the 85th Legislature session. Sun., June 4, noon-1pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/288-7916. Free.

Monday 5

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233). 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 2909 N. I-35, 512/708-3109. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austinpcc.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. 6:30pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 6

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Want people to go vote? Get them registered! You must be 18 or older to volunteer and attend a one-hour training session. Training sessions are held the first Tuesday of each month. Tue., June 6, 10:30am, 12:30pm, or 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.traviscountytax.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT For more info call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email emspubed@austintexas.gov. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-76.

COMMUNITY BUDGET FORUM Integral Care discusses its FY 2018 budget. Topics include a current overview, strategic planning, and the primary challenges of implementing the FY 18 budget. Questions and open discussion welcome. 5:30-6:30pm. Integral Care, 1430 Collier, 512/447-4141. lisa.Quinn@integralcare.org, www.integralcare.org.

Wednesday 7

CODE TALK – PERMITTING A CodeNEXT discussion. 6-8pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12. 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.