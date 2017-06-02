News

CapMetro Launches On-Demand Service in East Austin

Rideshare tech meets bus convenience with Pickup app

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., June 2, 2017


Capital Metro is launching an on-demand circulator service in East Austin called Pickup. Starting June 6, residents in the area between Hermitage Drive, I-35, Airport Boulevard, and Manor Road will be able to schedule trips between 9am-6pm via the app, which is available on both iOS and Android, or by calling 512/369-6200. The transit agency will coordinate a trip with that of other riders, and arrange pickup within a 15-minute time window. The project, a collaboration with rideshare platform development firm VIA, will cover major destinations in the Mueller/Windsor Park/Coronado Hills area, and several large stores including the Wal-Mart on Rutherford and the Target at Capital Plaza. During an initial test period, all trips will be free.

Commenting on the agency's move into a version of the rideshare business as Uber and Lyft make their return to Austin, Capital Metro President and CEO Linda Watson said, "We're committed to taking advantage of every opportunity we can to improve the way we move people around Central Texas."

A version of this article appeared in print on June 2, 2017 with the headline: Rideshare Tech Meets Bus Convenience
READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
Steve Adler Claps Back at <i>Wonder Woman</i> Hater
Steve Adler Claps Back at Wonder Woman Hater
Austin mayor is your letter-writing superhero

June 1, 2017

My Obsession: <i>Scrubs</i>
My Obsession: Scrubs
Finding real-life parallels in the hospital sitcom’s mentor-student relationship

June 2, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Capital Metro, Pickup, Linda Watson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Split Squad, Dressy Bessy
3ten Austin City Limits Live
Denise Prince: For Esme, with Apologies For What Lies Ahead at Springdale Station
Catfight
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP