CapMetro Launches On-Demand Service in East Austin

Capital Metro is launching an on-demand circulator service in East Austin called Pickup. Starting June 6, residents in the area between Hermitage Drive, I-35, Airport Boulevard, and Manor Road will be able to schedule trips between 9am-6pm via the app, which is available on both iOS and Android, or by calling 512/369-6200. The transit agency will coordinate a trip with that of other riders, and arrange pickup within a 15-minute time window. The project, a collaboration with rideshare platform development firm VIA, will cover major destinations in the Mueller/Windsor Park/Coronado Hills area, and several large stores including the Wal-Mart on Rutherford and the Target at Capital Plaza. During an initial test period, all trips will be free.

Commenting on the agency's move into a version of the rideshare business as Uber and Lyft make their return to Austin, Capital Metro President and CEO Linda Watson said, "We're committed to taking advantage of every opportunity we can to improve the way we move people around Central Texas."