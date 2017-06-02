Appeals Court: Name Your Death Drugs, Texas

The 3rd Court of Appeals agreed that the state's Department of Criminal Justice must name their execution drug supplier, according to an order issued last Thu., May 25. The appeals court's ruling comes three years after a suit was filed by several attorneys representing clients on death row. The TDCJ will appeal the decision to the Texas Supreme Court, though any ruling will likely not carry significant impact: State legisla­tion passed in 2015 allows the TDCJ to keep ­suppliers secret.