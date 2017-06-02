News

Appeals Court: Name Your Death Drugs, Texas

A ruling in name only

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., June 2, 2017

Appeals Court: Name Your Death Drugs, Texas

The 3rd Court of Appeals agreed that the state's Department of Criminal Justice must name their execution drug supplier, according to an order issued last Thu., May 25. The appeals court's ruling comes three years after a suit was filed by several attorneys representing clients on death row. The TDCJ will appeal the decision to the Texas Supreme Court, though any ruling will likely not carry significant impact: State legisla­tion passed in 2015 allows the TDCJ to keep ­suppliers secret.

READ MORE
More Death Watch
Death Watch
Death Watch
An update from Death Row

Sarah Marloff, May 19, 2017

Death Watch: The Capital of Capital Punishment
Death Watch: The Capital of Capital Punishment
Tilon Carter set for execution – again

Sarah Marloff, May 12, 2017

More by Sarah Marloff
Queerbomb 2017
Queerbomb 2017
Undeterred by rising costs, a new crew breathes new life into Austin's alt-Pride

June 2, 2017

Gay Place
Gay Place
Our fave event of the year is here: Queerbomb!

June 2, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Death Watch, Department of Criminal Justice

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Split Squad, Dressy Bessy
3ten Austin City Limits Live
Denise Prince: For Esme, with Apologies For What Lies Ahead at Springdale Station
Catfight
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP