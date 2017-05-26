The Effort to Unseat Rep. Lamar Smith Is On

If you haven't yet declared your candidacy to unseat Congressman Lamar "Know-Nothing" Smith, the longtime GOP incumbent in HD 21, you may want to get in line. At least six Democratic hopefuls have already queued up to compete to unseat the climate-science denying, scientist-censoring Smith, and others may be waiting for just the right moment to declare for next spring's Dem primary. The list so far includes, according to ReplaceLamar.com, a self-explanatory website:

• Derrick Crowe: communications director for SafePlace, and former Congressional aide

• Joseph Kopser: president of Grayline, high-tech entrepreneur, Army veteran

• Elliott McFadden: director of Austin B-cycle, transit and housing activist, Dem party leader

• Rixi Melton: small-business consultant, working mother, political activist

• Chris Perri: attorney, director of pro bono UT-Law Expunction Project

• Tom Wakely: longtime labor and health care activist, minister; challenged Smith in 2016.

Other potential candidates considering a run include emergency physician Ryan Allen and minister and math professor Mary Wilson. Race to Replace will host a candidate forum, scheduled for Sat., June 3, 5:30-7:30pm at the Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth.