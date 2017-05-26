Recount Numbers Stay the Same

The City of Lakeway will be getting a new police station after a recount triggered by an unsuccessful council candidate upheld the results of the May 6 bond election. Lakeway voters approved Prop. 1, authorizing the release of $23 million in bonds to cover a new police facility. However, the proposition passed by only nine votes (1,063-1,054). With such a narrow margin, Tiffany McMillan filed a petition demanding a recount. (McMillan suffered a defeat of her own on May 6: She ran for Lakeway City Council, which had two vacant seats, with the top two vote-getters set to fill them. She came a distant third, behind Ron Massa and Bridge Bertram.) On May 22, the Travis County Clerk Elections Division issued the results of the hand recount, affirming the original vote. In her original petition, filed by attorney Bill Aleshire, McMillan said she was simply responding to voter concerns over the closeness of the result, but implicitly accepted the validity of the initial result. She wrote, "I understand a recount probably won't change the outcome but I want to know we've done everything we can to ensure an honest election."