Civics 101

Thursday 25

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

RESTORE RUNDBERG TEAM AND COMMUNITY MEETING Have thoughts or feelings? Come share them. 6:30-8:30pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg.

Friday 26

COMMUNITY COLLEGE SUCCESS A discussion on taking a closer look at economic mobility and student success rates in Texas. 9-10am. Community Room, 1709 E. 12th. www.forabettertexas.org.

POLITICS AND INTERNALIZED OPPRESSION: MAKING THE CONNECTIONS A community conversation on how federal, state, and local policies have fostered and promoted racism and discrimination. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

2017 CAMPAIGN BOOT CAMP A three-day intensive – nonpartisan – training for millennials on how to run a political campaign. May 26-28, 1-6pm daily Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. $65. www.newpoliticsforum.org.

THE STATE OF BLACK AUSTIN FORUM A candid discussion with prominent African-American Austinites on the current state of Black Austin. 6:30-9:30pm. Greater Mt. Zion Church, 4301 Tannehill. Free. barryjames@austinjustice.org.

Saturday 27

ECOLOGY ACTION INFORMATIONAL MEETUP Ecology Action on their work. Learn how to become a board member or volunteer. Light refreshments served. Families welcome. 9-11:30am. Circle Acres Nature Preserve, Grove Blvd., next to Roy Guerrero Park. www.ecology-action.org.

Sunday 28

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION POLICY TEAM MEETING Weekly team meeting to discuss issues and policies advocated for during the current legislative session. 2:30-5:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.austinjustice.org.

CELEBRATE MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY Sustainable Cycles and Team Snacks are throwin' a party for periods! Drop in on this discussion about road survival (bikers y'all) and reusable period products. 3:30-5pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com.

Monday 29

TEXAS FIGHTS BACK: NO SB 4 A Summer of Resistance protest against SB 4 and Texas lawmakers who rallied to rid the state of "sanctuary cities." Join as protesters take over the Capitol to prove immigrants are #HereToStay. Expect teach-ins, rallies, and other additional resistance activities throughout the day. All welcome. 9:30am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Tuesday 30

EAT SMART, LIVE STRONG An afternoon event for aging Austinites to discuss healthy eating and staying active. Noon-1pm. Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola. www.austintexas.gov/event/eat-smart-live-strong.

AUSTIN REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM PARTY A celebration of the reproductive rights movement and the community fighting for them. 6pm. Ray Benson's Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces, 512/373-8306. $50-2,500. www.prochoicetexas.org.

Wednesday 31

COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS TO ACCOUNTABILITY & ACTION How to best fight for equity in enrollment, persistence, and completion at Austin Community College. May 31, 10:30am-noon, 3:30-5pm, or 6-7:30pm ACC, 5930 Middle Fiskville Rd., 512/223-7076. www.austincc.edu.

A CONVERSATION WITH U.S. REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO A conversation with U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio. Coffee and networking begin at 7:30am. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free.

FORMER FIRST LADY LAURA BUSH TO KEYNOTE SOUTH-CENTRAL MONARCH SYMPOSIUM A two-day symposium on recovering the monarch in the south-central portion of its migratory pathway. RSVP by email; deadline is noon, May 26. 8-9:15am. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse, 512/232-0100. emily@texanbynature.org, www.texanbynature.org.

CODE TALK – MOBILITY Code Talk – Mobility. A CodeNEXT discussion. 6-8pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

Thursday 1

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make an appointment. 9am. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-78.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.