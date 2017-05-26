News

Civics 101

Eat Smart, Live Strong

Thursday 25

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

RESTORE RUNDBERG TEAM AND COMMUNITY MEETING Have thoughts or feelings? Come share them. 6:30-8:30pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg.

Friday 26

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE SUCCESS A discussion on taking a closer look at economic mobility and student success rates in Texas. 9-10am. Community Room, 1709 E. 12th. www.forabettertexas.org.

POLITICS AND INTERNALIZED OPPRESSION: MAKING THE CONNECTIONS A community conversation on how federal, state, and local policies have fostered and promoted racism and discrimination. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

2017 CAMPAIGN BOOT CAMP A three-day intensive – nonpartisan – training for millennials on how to run a political campaign. May 26-28, 1-6pm daily Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. $65. www.newpoliticsforum.org.

THE STATE OF BLACK AUSTIN FORUM A candid discussion with prominent African-American Austinites on the current state of Black Austin. 6:30-9:30pm. Greater Mt. Zion Church, 4301 Tannehill. Free. barryjames@austinjustice.org.

Saturday 27

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

ECOLOGY ACTION INFORMATIONAL MEETUP Ecology Action on their work. Learn how to become a board member or volunteer. Light refreshments served. Families welcome. 9-11:30am. Circle Acres Nature Preserve, Grove Blvd., next to Roy Guerrero Park. www.ecology-action.org.

Sunday 28

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION POLICY TEAM MEETING Weekly team meeting to discuss issues and policies advocated for during the current legislative session. 2:30-5:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.austinjustice.org.

CELEBRATE MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY Sustainable Cycles and Team Snacks are throwin' a party for periods! Drop in on this discussion about road survival (bikers y'all) and reusable period products. 3:30-5pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com.

Monday 29

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

TEXAS FIGHTS BACK: NO SB 4 A Summer of Resistance protest against SB 4 and Texas lawmakers who rallied to rid the state of "sanctuary cities." Join as protesters take over the Capitol to prove immigrants are #HereToStay. Expect teach-ins, rallies, and other additional resistance activities throughout the day. All welcome. 9:30am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Tuesday 30

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

EAT SMART, LIVE STRONG An afternoon event for aging Austinites to discuss healthy eating and staying active. Noon-1pm. Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola. www.austintexas.gov/event/eat-smart-live-strong.

AUSTIN REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM PARTY A celebration of the reproductive rights movement and the community fighting for them. 6pm. Ray Benson's Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces, 512/373-8306. $50-2,500. www.prochoicetexas.org.

Wednesday 31

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS TO ACCOUNTABILITY & ACTION How to best fight for equity in enrollment, persistence, and completion at Austin Community College. May 31, 10:30am-noon, 3:30-5pm, or 6-7:30pm ACC, 5930 Middle Fiskville Rd., 512/223-7076. www.austincc.edu.

A CONVERSATION WITH U.S. REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO A conversation with U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio. Coffee and networking begin at 7:30am. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free.

FORMER FIRST LADY LAURA BUSH TO KEYNOTE SOUTH-CENTRAL MONARCH SYMPOSIUM A two-day symposium on recovering the monarch in the south-central portion of its migratory pathway. RSVP by email; deadline is noon, May 26. 8-9:15am. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse, 512/232-0100. emily@texanbynature.org, www.texanbynature.org.

CODE TALK – MOBILITY Code Talk – Mobility. A CodeNEXT discussion. 6-8pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

Thursday 1

DONATE TO LIFEWORKS SECOND CHANCE PROM LifeWorks will host a Second Chance Prom for their clients on June 15 and they need donations and volunteers. Donations needed: new or gently used women's formal dresses and shoes; men's suits, dress shirts, ties, and shoes; and undergarments for men and women. Email or call with questions. Donations accepted through June 12 512/653-3764. faces@lifeworksaustin.org, www.lifeworksaustin.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make an appointment. 9am. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-78.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

TODAY'S EVENTS
Brownout EP Release
Antone's Nightclub
A Hero Never Dies
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP