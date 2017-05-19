Death Watch

News

An update from Death Row

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., May 19, 2017

Tilon Carter received his second stay of execution on Friday, May 12, five days before his scheduled death, when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review his latest application for relief. Carter, convicted in 2006 for the capital murder of James Eldon Tomlin, argues that new evidence does not align with evidence presented at his trial, including false testimony by the Tarrant County medical examiner. Juan Castillo, who was set for lethal injection on May 24, also received a stay due to a technicality involving the filing of his death warrant and delayed notification to his attorney. And on Wednesday, the CCA ordered a Bastrop County court to review Rodney Reed's claims that he was subject to false testimony. The trial court has been given 60 days to consider that issue.

