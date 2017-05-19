Civics 101

Thursday 18

THE PIXELWOOD DERBY A semi-competitive pinewood derby race bringing together Austin's best and most impactful companies to raise money for STEMed Labs. 4:30-8pm. Getaway Motor Club, 3700 Thompson. www.sitegoals.com.

TYLER'S DAM THAT CANCER 2017 Eat and drink for a cause! Join the Tyler's Dam That Cancer pre-party fundraiser. All proceeds donated to Flatwater Foundation – helping Austinites living with cancer. 5-10pm. The Dogwood, 11420 Rock Rose #130, 512/330-4554. www.flatwaterfoundation.org.

Friday 19

BIKE TO WORK DAY It's back on two wheels and encouraging people to ride – not drive! Interested bikers are encouraged to pledge their support and participation online. “Fueling stations,” aka 45 local businesses, will offer gifts to riders, including coffee, snacks, merch, and swag from 7-9:30am. See site for deets. www.biketoworkaustin.org.

HOW'D THE HOUSE DO? A conversation recapping the 85th Lege session 10 days before it ends, with state Reps. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas; Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria; and Matt Rinaldi, R-Irving. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496.

FRIENDS OF RIVERSIDE BLOCK PARTY Turn up for the inaugural Friends of Riverside block party! Congressman Lloyd Doggett, CM Pio Renteria, the APD, and the AFD will be in attendance! Plus free beer, tacos, and glitter cotton candy. 11am-6pm. 2015 E. Riverside. www.riversidefriends.com.

INAUGURAL SHARK TANK PITCH NIGHT Westlake High students pitch businesses to local investors for funding. Come vote for a "Wild Card" finalist team. 6-9pm. Westlake Performing Arts Center, 4100 Westbank. www.eanesisd.net/academics/innovation/wbi.

Saturday 20

DISTRICTS 9 & 10 COMMUNITY MEETING WITH ANIMAL SERVICES Learn more about the services offered by the City of Austin’s Animal Services Office, and give feedback for needs. Sat., May 20, 10:30am-noon. Murchison Middle School, 3700 North Hills, 512/414-3254. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING DISTRICT 7 D7 residents are invited to learn more about CodeNEXT mapping. Sat., May 20, noon-2pm. Burnet Middle School, 8401 Hathaway, 512/841-8289. www.austintexas.gov.

VETERANS MARCH Across the country, Veterans march to raise awareness of the issues they face including suicide, homelessness, PTSD, and unemployment. Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.vetsmarchonamerica.com.

MEXICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER’S AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE CEREMONY Recognizing 2017's remarkable Latinx artists (from any discipline) for their talent and the beauty they bring to Austin. 5-7pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov/esbmacc.

BOOK TALK ON MEDICAL SYSTEM’S FAILURE Writer and physician Rachel Pearson discusses her new memoir, No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming-of-Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine, with Forrest Wilder of The Texas Observer. 6pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

Monday 22

MEET YOUR CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS: A CONVERSATION WITH ELLEN TROXCLAIR AND SABINO RENTERIA Austin's Young Chamber of Commerce wants to get millennials engaged in local government. Meet the YCC and chitchat with D8 CM Troxclair and D3 CM Renteria. 6-8pm. Google Fiber Space, 201 Colorado. www.AustinYC.org.

Tuesday 23

EAT SMART, LIVE STRONG An afternoon event for aging Austinites to discuss healthy eating and staying active. Noon-1pm. Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola. www.austintexas.gov/event/eat-smart-live-strong.

AN ENVIRONMENTAL HISTORY OF SEGREGATION IN AUSTIN Katherine Pace, environmental historian and educator, discusses the role flash floods played in shaping Austin’s Jim Crow geography. 6:30pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.monkeywrenchbooks.org.

AISD TRUSTEE DISTRICT 6 CANDIDATE FORUM W.ACPTA In light of Paul Saldaña's resignation, AISD hopes to fill the D6 vacancy by June 12. Three candidates have filed (Alejandro Delgado, Geronimo Rodriguez, and Glen Shield). Hear them speak Tuesday during a forum with the Austin Council of PTAs. Questions can be submitted online. 6:30-8pm. Akins High School Fine Arts Center, 10701 S. First. www.acpta.txpta.org.

DISTRICT 2 TOWN HALL WITH COUNCIL MEMBER DELIA GARZA CM Garza hosts a community discussion on CodeNEXT mapping, city budget, and corridor mobility updates for Slaughter and William Cannon. Spanish interpretation available. Light snacks served. 6:30-8pm. American YouthWorks South Campus, 1901 E. Ben White, 512/744-1900. www.austintexas.gov/department/district-2.

Wednesday 24

CHICKEN-KEEPING CLASS WITH $75 REBATE Curious about owning chickens, zero waste, and urban farming? Attend a chicken-keeping class to learn how and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! 6pm. Triangle Farmer’s Market, 4600 Guadalupe. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

Thursday 25

RESTORE RUNDBERG TEAM AND COMMUNITY MEETING Have thoughts or feelings? Come share them. 6:30-8:30pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.