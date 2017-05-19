News

AISD Bond Forums Scheduled

Two meetings on the docket for the coming week

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 19, 2017

AISD Bond Forums Scheduled

The Austin Independent School District will hold the last in a series of five public meetings this week to take input on adding a potential bond package to the Nov. 7 election. After forums this week at Austin High, the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, and Bowie High School, two opportunities for input remain:

• Thu., May 18, 6pm at Reagan High, 7104 Berkman

• Sat., May 20, 9am at Travis High, 1211 E. Oltorf

If trustees move forward, this will be the first AISD bond election since May 2013, when voters approved two out of four propositions: $140.5 million for technology upgrades and buses, and $349.1 million for essential campus renovations. However, two proposals, including $233.9 million for new schools, and $168.5 million for career and technical program investments, athletics, and fine arts, failed.

AISD currently faces $3 billion in deferred maintenance, and its Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Commit­tee has recommended $4.6 billion in capital investments in the next 25 years. The question for Nov­ember is, how much of a slice does the board want to present to voters this time around?

READ MORE
More Austin ISD
Building a Better School District
Building a Better School District
A bit of school consolidation in the works?

Richard Whittaker, Feb. 17, 2017

AISD Board Considers Futures for Underused Facilities
AISD Board Considers Futures for Underused Facilities
The district’s property portfolio has become an increasingly pressing matter

Richard Whittaker, Dec. 9, 2016

More by Richard Whittaker
AISD: Refilling the School Board
AISD: Refilling the School Board
Candidates jockey to fill Saldaña's seat

May 19, 2017

RTX Gets Twitchy
RTX Gets Twitchy
Rooster Teeth teams with Twitch, Phantogram for convention

May 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD, AISD bonds

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Black Angels, A Place to Bury Strangers
Stubb's
Dimension Gallery: The Silent Narrative of Things at Dimension Gallery
Austin Youth Film Festival at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP