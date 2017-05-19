AISD Bond Forums Scheduled

The Austin Independent School District will hold the last in a series of five public meetings this week to take input on adding a potential bond package to the Nov. 7 election. After forums this week at Austin High, the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, and Bowie High School, two opportunities for input remain:

• Thu., May 18, 6pm at Reagan High, 7104 Berkman

• Sat., May 20, 9am at Travis High, 1211 E. Oltorf

If trustees move forward, this will be the first AISD bond election since May 2013, when voters approved two out of four propositions: $140.5 million for technology upgrades and buses, and $349.1 million for essential campus renovations. However, two proposals, including $233.9 million for new schools, and $168.5 million for career and technical program investments, athletics, and fine arts, failed.

AISD currently faces $3 billion in deferred maintenance, and its Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Commit­tee has recommended $4.6 billion in capital investments in the next 25 years. The question for Nov­ember is, how much of a slice does the board want to present to voters this time around?