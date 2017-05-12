Voting Results In, Some Conservatives Out

Good news for Democrats in down-ballot races, as two conservative incumbents were voted out in Cedar Park during the May 6 local elections. In Place 3, Anne Duffy beat Lyle Grimes, while Heather Jefts took out Jon Lux in Place 5, both by 58% to 42% (returning Mayor Pro Tem Stephen Thomas was without a challenger). The council seats are nonpartisan, but both Duffy and Jefts received Travis County Democratic Party endorsements, and their victories may be seen as a sign that Republican control over the Austin commuter belt is slipping.

While Austin, AISD, and the Travis County Com­mis­sioners have moved their elections to November, several smaller jurisdictions have kept the May date, including those like Cedar Park that cross county lines. However, not everything was good news for progressives and social investment, after three propositions representing a proposal for $579 million in urgently needed construction bonds for Round Rock ISD failed by between 4 and 14 percentage points. Blame in part none other than Don Zimmerman who, after being kicked off Austin City Council by voters last November, headed up the Travis County Taxpayers Union's spoiler campaign against the bonds.