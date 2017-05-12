Civics 101

Thursday 11

PODEROSA: LIVE MURAL CELEBRATING IMMIGRANT MOMS Just before Mother's Day, join JOLT in celebrating immigrant mothers. The org will be painting a live mural at the Capitol to honor families under attack by our state and national politicians. 11am-2pm. 4704-B E. Cesar Chavez, Ste 1. www.jolttx.org/poderosa.

70TH BIRTHDAY BASH FOR BARTON SPRINGS BATHHOUSE Barton Springs Conservancy is celebrating 70 years of the Bathhouse with a classy Driskill dinner. Funds raised go toward restoring the facilities. Texas Tribune's Evan Smith emcees. 7:30pm. The Driskill Grill, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7162. $700. www.bartonspringsconservancy.org.

Friday 12

C.J. ALVAREZ SPEAKING ON “A GRASSROOTS PERSPECTIVE ON BORDER POLICING” A discussion on the history of border policing from the viewpoint of those most affected by it. 6-8pm. Workers Defense Project, 5604 Manor Rd., 512/391-2305. www.workersdefense.org.

THE GODDESS PROM – PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDRAISER An adult prom with dancing, raffles, photo booth, and non-gender-specific Prom Queen contest. Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. 7pm-12mid. Waller Ballroom, 700 E. Sixth. $45. www.goddessprom.com.

Saturday 13

BARTON SPRINGS 70TH SPLASH Celebrate Barton Springs' 70th anniversary with a parade around the pool, group plunge, and cake too. 9-11am. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. Free, open to public. www.bartonspringsconservancy.org.

CHICKEN-KEEPING CLASS WITH $75 REBATE Curious about owning chickens, zero waste, and urban farming? Attend a chicken keeping class to learn how and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! 10am. SFC Farmers' Market at Sunset Valley, Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/974-1800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

UNLEARNING CIRCLE: HAVING THE CONVERSATION Spend the morning exploring why "anti-racist conversations about race and racism are challenging to start and sustain with our largely white families, friend groups, and workplaces." 10am-Noon. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464.

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS 10am-Noon. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. https://www.wallercreek.org/event/waller-creek-conversations-may-2017/.

DISTRICT 25 TOWN HALL A town hall for Congressman Roger Williams, with the hope that he'll come. Hopefully an opportunity to ask Williams questions. There will be a moderator, policy experts, and constituents regardless. Noon-2pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free; please reserve a ticket. tx25.indivisible.blue.

COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY Community block party to celebrate Mother's Day and International Day of Families. Karaoke, crafts, snacks, drinks, and child care! Hosted by Facebook and the Austin Moms' Network. Please RSVP to email provided. Noon-4pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth, 512/476-2100. FBPR@sunshinesachs.com, www.thebelmontaustin.com.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING – DISTRICT 1 A CodeNEXT discussion with Imagine Austin. 1-3pm. Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 7309 Lazy Creek. www.austintexas.gov.

NASTY WOMEN PROJECT A celebration, speaking, and signing engagement for the first volume of the Nasty Women Project anthology series; 100% of book sales proceeds goes to Planned Parenthood. 2pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

Sunday 14

VOTER FRAUD Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir discusses voter fraud in Travis County. Noon-1pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov.

TEXAS' MOMS FIGHT BACK / MADRES DE TEXAS EN LA LUCHA The passing of SB 4 has made Texas a "show me your papers" state and further targets our black and brown communities. In honor of families, spend Mother's Day resisting SB 4. Protesters are encouraged to wear red. Noon-3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 15

100 LATINOS 100 DAYS OF ORGANIZING AGAINST SB4 PRESS CONFERENCE "SB 4 is the latest attack on Texas Latinos. For too long Latinos have been discriminated against by Texas lawmakers." 100 Latinos unite to announce 100 days of organizing against this hateful law. 8:45am. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. Free. tania@jolttx.org, www.jolttx.org.

ANNIE'S LIST: PREPARING TO RUN This two hour training will help prep liberal women for a local office run including county commissioner, city council, and school board. Gain insight, get advise, ask questions, and grow your network. 6-8pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $10. www.annieslist.com.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING – DISTRICT 5 A CodeNEXT discussion. 6:30-8:30pm. Crockett High School, 5601 Manchaca Rd., 512/414-2532. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 16

GREAT FUTURES SPRING LUNCHEON Share a delicious lunch with the youth of the Boys and Girls Clubs! 11:45am. Hilton Hotel Downtown, 500 E. Fourth, 512/482-8000. www.bgcaustin.org.

EAT SMART, LIVE STRONG An afternoon event for aging Austinites to discuss healthy eating and staying active. Noon-1pm. Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola. www.austintexas.gov/event/eat-smart-live-strong.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING – DISTRICT 8 A CodeNEXT discussion. 6-7:30pm. ACC Pinnacle Campus, 7748 Hwy. 290 W., 512/223-8108. www.austintexas.gov.

INTERRELIGIOUS PRAYER SERVICE FOR PEACE AND HEALING A day of prayer to unite people of all faiths, reflect on communities, and ease present tensions locally and globally. 6:30pm. St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, 126 W. Oltorf. www.austindiocese.org.

Wednesday 17

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS Give input as the city begins revitalizing Waller Creek. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. 6-8pm. The Palm Door, 401 Sabine, 512/391-1994. www.wallercreek.org.

OPEN HOUSE: MAPPING – DISTRICT 4 A CodeNEXT discussion. 6:30-8:30pm. Hart Elementary School, 8301 Furness. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN AUTOSTRADDLE ACTVISM NIGHT FOR MAY Members of the Austin Autostraddle group invite community members to grab a drink and write a postcard (or several) to Congress condemning the pending repeal of the ACA. 7-10pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.. www.vortexrep.org.

Thursday 18

THE PIXELWOOD DERBY A semi-competitive pinewood derby race bringing together Austin's best and most impactful companies to raise money for STEMed Labs. 4:30-8pm. Getaway Motor Club, 3700 Thompson. www.sitegoals.com.

TYLER'S DAM THAT CANCER 2017 Eat and drink for a cause! Join the Tyler's Dam That Cancer pre-party fundraiser. All proceeds donated to Flatwater Foundation – helping Austinites living with cancer. 5-10pm. The Dogwood, 11420 Rock Rose #130, 512/330-4554. www.flatwaterfoundation.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.