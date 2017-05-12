News

A Pair of Patricides

Two Travis County men charged with killing their fathers

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., May 12, 2017

A Pair of Patricides

On May 3, the Austin Police Department responded to the city's eighth murder of 2017 when officers were dispatched to a home on West Gate Boulevard in Southwest Austin to investigate two deceased people. When they arrived, they found a father and son both dead of gunshot wounds. Jimmy Kollman, 82, was in his bed when he was shot. Officers then found the body of Kollman's 54-year-old son, Joseph, in the property's backyard shed. Interviews with family and friends indicated that Joseph killed his father before committing suicide, a conclusion later confirmed by autopsy reports conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner. Over the weekend, authorities – this time outside city limits – investigated another possible patricide. On Sunday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Round Rock resident Tabyes Sauls, and charged him with the murder of his father, Leonard Coolidge Sauls III.

READ MORE
More by Nina Hernandez
Arkane Studios' <i>Prey</i> Hides in Plain Sight
Arkane Studios' Prey Hides in Plain Sight
New sci-fi video game wants to keep players on their toes

May 5, 2017

Reviving Austin's Cab Industry
Reviving Austin's Cab Industry
ATX Co-op Taxi splits the difference between traditional taxis and ridesharing

April 28, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Travis County murders, APD, murder, Jimmy Kollman, Joseph Kollman, Travis County Medical Examiner, Tabyes Sauls, Leonard Coolidge Sauls III

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hot Luck Festival: Thurston Moore Group
Mohawk
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Waller Creek Conversations at The Palm Door
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP