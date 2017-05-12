A Pair of Patricides

On May 3, the Austin Police Department responded to the city's eighth murder of 2017 when officers were dispatched to a home on West Gate Boulevard in Southwest Austin to investigate two deceased people. When they arrived, they found a father and son both dead of gunshot wounds. Jimmy Kollman, 82, was in his bed when he was shot. Officers then found the body of Kollman's 54-year-old son, Joseph, in the property's backyard shed. Interviews with family and friends indicated that Joseph killed his father before committing suicide, a conclusion later confirmed by autopsy reports conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner. Over the weekend, authorities – this time outside city limits – investigated another possible patricide. On Sunday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Round Rock resident Tabyes Sauls, and charged him with the murder of his father, Leonard Coolidge Sauls III.