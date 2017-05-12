A Pair of Patricides
Two Travis County men charged with killing their fathers
By Nina Hernandez, Fri., May 12, 2017
On May 3, the Austin Police Department responded to the city's eighth murder of 2017 when officers were dispatched to a home on West Gate Boulevard in Southwest Austin to investigate two deceased people. When they arrived, they found a father and son both dead of gunshot wounds. Jimmy Kollman, 82, was in his bed when he was shot. Officers then found the body of Kollman's 54-year-old son, Joseph, in the property's backyard shed. Interviews with family and friends indicated that Joseph killed his father before committing suicide, a conclusion later confirmed by autopsy reports conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner. Over the weekend, authorities – this time outside city limits – investigated another possible patricide. On Sunday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Round Rock resident Tabyes Sauls, and charged him with the murder of his father, Leonard Coolidge Sauls III.