Music

Willie Returns to Austin City Limits

Plus a lot more ACL-adjacent news

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Sept. 27, 2024


Willie Nelson, Voting Rights Rally at the Austin Capitol, 2021 (photo by Jana Birchum)

Art in Public Places applications are open until Oct. 22. Helmed by the city’s Economic Development Department, the program commissions local visual artists to create site-specific installations that reflect the history of Austin landmarks. This open call is seeking to commission work at the Elisabet Ney Museum, Armadillo Park, Walter E. Long and John Treviño Parks, Red Bud Isle, and Johnny Morris Road and Ross Road, both of which the city considers “substandard streets.” Budgets for each piece range from $100,000 to $625,000. Apply and find application assistance at austintexas.gov/aipp.

Willie Nelson is taping a new Austin City Limits set, 50 years to the day after he performed for the PBS program’s inaugural episode. On Oct. 17, Nelson and Family, alongside opening act Asleep at the Wheel, will perform at the Long Center for a special ACL 50th anniversary show. Tickets to the free event have already been allotted via lottery, but highlights will air in an hourlong special next year as part of Austin City Limits’ 50th season. To keep the party going, expanded tours of the Moody Theater are on sale for $20 throughout the month of October. In other ACL-adjacent news: Austin City Limits Radio is once again KGSR. After announcing in August that they were leaving the 97.1 FM frequency in favor of an HD-2 and online streaming model, the organizers (who rebranded to Austin City Limits Radio in 2018) behind Blues on the Green and the Drop-In are back to their old name.

Modern Rocks Gallery now has some impressive photos of Nineties icons under its belt. The rock photography museum – also home to Scott Newton’s archive of Austin City Limits photos – has unveiled a new collection by Chris Cuffaro, who captured the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, No Doubt, Fiona Apple, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Soundgarden in their heyday. Peruse oft-reposted images from Nirvana’s 1991 CREEM Magazine shoot, or a long-haired, boots-wearing 1992 Chris Cornell portrait, at 916 Springdale Wednesday to Saturday afternoons, or purchase a (surprisingly reasonably priced) print online – most of the images in the collection start at $250.

A version of this article appeared in print on September 27, 2024 with the headline: Crosstalk: Willie Returns to Austin City Limits, Modern Rocks Gallery Gets Grungy, and Austin
More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: Music Venues Get More Money, Farmer’s Wife Gets a Holiday, and the UT Press Gets a Cool New Editor
Crosstalk: Music Venues Get More Money, Farmer’s Wife Gets a Holiday, and the UT Press Gets a Cool New Editor
Your latest culture news platter

Carys Anderson, Sept. 13, 2024

Crosstalk: Miranda Lambert’s Surprise Stubb’s Set
Crosstalk: Miranda Lambert’s Surprise Stubb’s Set
Plus ACL night shows and a one-weekend-only Franklin burger

Carys Anderson, Aug. 30, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Art in Public Places, Willie Nelson, Modern Rocks Gallery

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Viva Palestina Orchestra, Nemegata, the Point, Cecilia and the Broken Hearts
at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Good Lands: Benefit for Humans at the Southern Border w/ DJ Chorizo Funk, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band, Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Pelvis Wrestley [patio]; DJ Commodore Ruiz, Big Bill, Fur Dixon, Club Coma, Campaigner [inside] at Hotel Vegas
Kaelin Ellis, Moody Bank$ [inside] at Mohawk
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Slipknot, Sofi Tukker, Faye Webster, Chromeo, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  