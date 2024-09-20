Let Us Help You Pick Out the Perfect Live Show This Week

Faye Webster

Thursday 19, Moody Amphitheater

Around the release of 2021's I Know I’m Funny haha, TikTok latched onto Atlanta singer-songwriter Faye Webster, who blends silky soul grooves, twangy pedal steel, and classic indie rock guitar – all atop a delicate yet sardonic croon – into a genre-evading delicacy only the internet generation could muster. On her latest, Underdressed at the Symphony, Webster revels in this vibes-first zone, repeating the titular phrase in opener "Thinking About You" for nearly seven minutes and pushing dynamic boundaries on lead single "But Not Kiss" – though goofy Lil Yachty collab "Lego Ring" reminds us of her roots. Resale tickets to the show, opened by indie-popper Miya Folick, start at $60. – Carys Anderson

Long Center and KUTX Present: The American Analog Set Performing Magic Hour

Thursday 19 - Saturday 21, Rollins Studio Theatre

After almost 20 years of stage silence, local love hasn’t waned for dream-pop pioneers the American Analog Set. To give that love right back to the city that birthed them, the band will perform Magic Hour. What the heck is Magic Hour, you ask? According to the message the band graciously left on their official website, “It’s you. And you’re sitting in a comfy theatre and witnessing us wander effortlessly through the songs that made us what were are ... or were ... and still are? Yes, that’s it.” Made of “pure legacy material,” per frontman Andrew Kenny, Magic Hour features set design by Lisa Laratta. – Cy White

Abhi the Nomad

Friday 20, Parish

Nearly 10 years after the rapper first emerged on the scene, Abhi the Nomad is taking his final bow. His show at the Parish will be his last in Austin before taking an indefinite hiatus from music. At 31, Abhi Sridharan Vaidehi – the man behind the sobriquet – is exiting a music industry he believes has been rocked by streaming services and TikTok attention spans. Vaidehi has made vital contributions to a blossoming Austin hip-hop scene. Catch the Nomad who found a home here before he heads out on tour one last time. – Abby Johnston

RippleFest Texas 2024

Friday 20 & Saturday 21, Far Out Lounge

Interviewing Matt Pike once, this Willie Nelson adherent since 1975 singled out the term “stoner rock” for gnashing derision. “I agree with you 100%,” he replied in a semi-rant. High on Fire isn’t among the three-dozen-plus doom tokers over two days on the Far Out Lounge back 40, but here the one-hitter heavies rule. Friday: Madison, Wisconsin, inhalers Bongzilla, Polish water pipers Belzebong, local lords Tia Carrera, and all-star aggregate Legions of Doom (the Skull, Trouble, Saint Vitus) headline. Saturday: 30-year-old Swedish genre kings Dozer host fellow countrymen Truckfighters, plus Gallic heavy psych act Mars Red Sky and desert OGs Fatso Jetson. Pass the dutchie. – Raoul Hernandez

Austin Women in Jazz Festival

Saturday 21 - Sunday 22, Austin PBS (Pfluger Keller Community Soundstage)

Back for its second year, Austin Women in Jazz have upped the ante. Grammy-nominated Maysa showcases her 30-plus-year career with the signature voice fans of jazz-soul legends Incognito are known for. On night one, violinist Chelsey Green, along with her Green Project, have helped reconceptualize the popular understanding of violin and viola. Christie Dashiell has already begun to make an impact on the scene, having performed at the White House and the Kennedy Center. Of course, no celebration of jazz elite would be complete without the legendary Pamela Hart. WIJ promises “an evening of undeniable talent with jazzy and soulful melodies that will leave you spellbound.” – Cy White

David DiDonato Performs Metropolis

Saturday 21, We Luv Video

Local treasure David DiDonato is known for many things, among them being a world-record holder for longest guitar solo (close to 26 hours!) and his performances of original soundtracks to eerie silent films like Nosferatu and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. DiDonato closes the first installment of We Luv Video’s Artist in Residency program, which aims to spotlight local artists across mediums who celebrate film, with one of his finest works: an original soundtrack to the stylized 1927 German sci-fi thriller Metropolis, composed between 2014 and 2018. DiDonato passes the residency torch to Rome Prize winner Abinadi Meza, a globe-trotting local sound artist and experimental filmmaker. – Kat McNevins

Austin Cantorum Presents Bedtime Stories

Saturday 21, First English Lutheran Church

Concert season is getting underway and Austin Cantorum is joining storytellers from Testify for an evening of bedtime stories, sung and declaimed. Cantorum will deliver vibey, majestic choir music from Craig Hella Johnson, J.S. Bach, Eric Whitacre, and more. The storytellers will present four personal, handwritten stories in between, which – warning! – are rated PG. Cantorum is also holding a book donation drive as part of the show to benefit the Women’s Storybook Project of Texas. Bring a new copy of your favorite storybook to donate to families in need. – Brant Bingamon

William Parker’s Mayan Space Station

Sunday 22, the Rosette

One of the great visionaries of jazz, bassist/composer/bandleader William Parker has had a hand in hundreds of shows and recordings, from free jazz and soundtracks to orchestral music and poetry. At 72, the New Yorker is as adventurous and eclectic now as he’s ever been, gracing this rare Texas date with the power trio behind his 2021 masterpiece Mayan Space Station. Avant-garde drum vet Gerald Cleaver and maverick young guitarist Ava Mendoza help Parker whip up a storm of gnarly harmonies and noisy swing – fusion as only Parker would conceive it. Don’t miss it. Presented by Epistrophy Arts. – Michael Toland

André 3000: New Blue Sun Live in Concert

Sunday 22, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

When ATLien André Benjamin dropped New Blue Sun last year, the hip-hop masses were a bit confused. Three Stacks seemed to have hung up the mic for good, releasing an entire album of ambient music featuring ridiculously long titles like “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue with Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?” Rap fans were treated to an unexpected turn of experimentation: a melodic instrumental LP leaning heavier into the legendary musician’s emotional depth. With stage, mood lighting, and captive audience, it will certainly be an experience. Stones Throw Records violinist Sudan Archives joins. – Cy White

Cat Power

Monday 23, ACL Live

This isn’t a normal Cat Power show. Rather than play songs from her own catalog, a treasure trove of haunting guitar lines and Chan Marshall’s inimitably textured vocals, the indie rock veteran – known for her transformative cover songs as much as her originals – takes her 2023 live album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, back on the road. Re-creating one of the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist’s most famous concerts track by track, she runs through “She Belongs to Me,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” and other Dylan classics – with her own spin, of course. The alchemy of two of America’s best songwriters: a crucial concert, indeed. – Carys Anderson

Pride in Local Music

Tuesday 24, 3ten ACL Live

For five years, the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce has honored “the vibrant diversity of the rainbow heartbeat of the Live Music Capital of the World.” Each year, Pride in Local Music explores the rich complexity of Austin’s music scene, bringing thoughtful attention to queer artists who might not always have a big platform. Legends – country glam superstars Pelvis Wrestley, multi-Austin Music Award-winner Patrice Pike, and OUTlaw Pride Festival founder Julie Nolen – and newer stars – bedroom-pop crooner Leo Von Sol, folk eightpiece Middle Sattre, and “loud rocking three piece party train” Maddie and the Deadnames – pull up to show out. – Cy White

HAAM Day

Tuesday 24, Various locations

What do Fastball, Big Wy’s Brass Band, Shinyribs, Tomar and the FCs, and Pelvis Wrestley have in common? Musically, not a lot, but they’re all playing, for free, on HAAM Day, alongside about 200 other local artists. (See full lineup in this week’s insert.) The annual fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, which connects local musicians and their families with affordable health care, takes over the city for one day of philanthropic musical expression – from go-to clubs and beer gardens to other Austin touchstones like H-E-B, ThunderCloud Subs, various banks and hospitals, and even the steps of the Capitol. – Carys Anderson

Mac Cornish

Wednesday 25, The White Horse

Portland can kick a little honky-tonk, too, y’all. Mac Cornish comes down from the Northwest to keep the dance floor moving with her classic country sound from this year’s debut album, Never Made Much of a Lover, but it’s her slower ballads that truly stand out. The songwriter’s rich, low-ranging vocals can at times power like a more country-cut Erika Wennerstrom, especially on dusky turns like “Pescadero” or the slightly dark desert psych twangs of “Sylvia Anne.” Cornish takes the early slot at the Eastside honky-tonk while the Swindlers and the Shinglers roll on into the AM. – Doug Freeman

Music Notes

Pete Tong, HoneyLuv

Saturday 21, The Concourse Project

Near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s South Terminal sits the Concourse Project, an impressive venue that’s hosted top-notch electronic music events (and an enthralling Pusha T show) since opening in 2021. BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong helps celebrate the southeast establishment’s third birthday, which doubles as a 15th anniversary for EDM event production company RealMusic Events.

flor, Krooked Kings

Saturday 21, Domain NORTHSIDE

Free live music is back at the North Austin shopping and dining plaza for the first time in months. Oregon-bred indie pop band flor, now independent after departing former record label home Fueled by Ramen, has released four singles in 2024. Salt Lake City’s Krooked Kings support with indie rock vibes.

Gracie Abrams

Sunday 22, Moody Amphitheater

Abrams returns to Austin after easily filling Emo’s to capacity in March 2023. The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter’s star has only continued to grow in the time since her last local visit. She opened for Taylor Swift on select stops of the Eras tour last year; Swift returned the favor with a rare feature appearance on “us.” off Abrams’ 2024 full-length, The Secret of Us. Role Model opens. Sold out, but resale tickets available.

