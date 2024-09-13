Album Review: Haslanger and Sailors Rebop Hard Bop

Is it fair to call tenor saxophonist Elias Haslanger and trumpeter Mike Sailors icons in the Austin jazz community? Pals for 20 years, each musician established himself in the local scene at different times, but both have long histories with the music. Barring the years he spent in New York City in Maynard Ferguson’s big band, townie Haslanger has been a well-known figurehead for Austin jazz for three decades, with a longtime fan-favorite residency at the Continental Gallery in his soul jazz outfit Church on Monday. South Carolina native Sailors used NYC as a base for years as arranger, sideperson, and copyist for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Lady Gaga, and others, then moved to Austin – first to earn his doctorate at UT-Austin in 2010, then to lead the Jazz Trumpet Studio in 2019. Performing as hired guns in many groups about town, including each other’s, the duo solidified a fully collaborative working relationship with a monthly residency at the Elephant Room, developing a slate of original tunes that became their co-leader debut Elias Haslanger Meets Mike Sailors.

Given Haslanger and Sailors’ understanding of history and penchant for acoustic sounds, it’s no surprise that the record zeros in on Sixties hard bop as a baseline for their vision. Happily, the pair line up a slate of stellar sidepeople – including drummer Daniel Dufour, bassist Ryan Hagler, and pianists Andy Langham, Eddy Hobizal, and Ross Margitza – to establish a program of tunes that honor jazz tradition without being slavish in their devotion.

Take, for example, Haslanger’s “One Hand Clap.” The complicated but catchy riff and head/solo/head structure feel almost prototypical in their bop loyalty. But the blazing energy and spectacular chops that power it disperse any scent of nostalgia and push the song into timeless territory. Sailors responds with “Spheres of Influence,” his own take on that same atmosphere that marries a frisky rhythm with tight harmony riffs and combustible solos – the in-concert closer to “Clap’s” opener (indeed, as local journalist Brad Buchholz indicates in his loving liner notes, having heard the tune at the end of a gig).

The duo keeps the faith to that approach, introducing variations to make each track sound fresh. Sailors’ “El Marinero” adds a Latin slink to the groove, making its riff tumble down familiar but less common pathways and inspiring Langham and Dufour to lay down particularly heated solos. Likely influenced by his teenage nights at Antone’s blues club, Haslanger’s finger-popping “That One Time” sneaks some New Orleans into Birdland and lets Margitza pay tribute to Dr. John with his break. The trumpeter’s swinging close harmony exercise “History Book” gives the horn men a chance to show a sensitive melodic touch, while the saxist’s “Top Dog” introduces dissonance to the arrangement, eschewing piano for a cordless foundation that lets Haslanger and Sailors wander more freely and noisily over the harmonic landscape. Haslanger’s “Today’s New Groove” slyly undercuts its lush melody with some greasy rhythm, soaking in the contrast between Haslanger’s fiery shout and Sailors’ enigmatic mute – the latter adding mystery to an otherwise gregarious tune. Sailors’ gorgeous “For Nicole” lowers the lights for late-night slow dancing, as if the club closes and the band plays one more ballad to keep the romance alive.

To underscore where they’re coming from, the pair drops by Clifford Jordan’s “Down Through the Years,” a pioneering hard bop tune from a key influence on not only the leaders but jazz in general. Haslanger and Sailors close the record with “For the Moment,” another hard bop blowout that brings the album full circle.

Having processed all the lessons Blue Note, Prestige, and Pacific Jazz have to teach them, Haslanger and Sailors keep the spirit of jazz alive not by keeping it nostalgic, but by making it relevant to the now.

Elias Haslanger and Mike Sailors

Elias Haslanger Meets Mike Sailors

(Bandstand Presents)

Elias Haslanger and Mike Sailors will have an in-store performance at Waterloo Records on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

