Crosstalk: Miranda Lambert’s Surprise Stubb’s Set

Plus ACL night shows and a one-weekend-only Franklin burger

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Aug. 30, 2024


Postcards From Texas album cover (photo by James Macari)

ACL Fest has announced the schedule for the festival’s night shows. Taking place alongside the main event at Zilker Park, artists including Jungle, Kehlani, Geese, Foster the People, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Orville Peck, and Catfish and the Bottlemen will perform across Moody Amphitheater, the Concourse Project, Empire Garage, Antone’s Nightclub, Continental Club, ACL Live, Emo’s, 3ten, Stubb’s, Scoot Inn, Mayfair, and Devil May Care during the festival. Learn more at do512.com/aclfestnights.

Franklin Barbecue and Buddy’s Burger are selling a special collaborative burger this weekend only. The Franklin Burger, a double smashburger with cheese topped with crispy fried onions and Franklin Barbecue sauce, will be sold daily, for dine-in customers only, at Buddy’s Burger’s Austin (9001 Cameron) and San Marcos (927 Texas Highway 80) locations from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, until they sell out.

Miranda Lambert played a free surprise show at Stubb’s last Friday. More intimate honky-tonk than large amphitheatre concert, the Lindale-raised singer performed inside on the venue’s smaller stage, previewing tracks from her upcoming 10th studio album Postcards From Texas – which she recorded locally at Arlyn Studios. Reminiscing on Instagram, Lambert revealed, “Almost exactly 20 years ago to the day (Aug. 28, 2004) I played my 1st showcase for a major label” in Austin. “I still have that same fire that I had 20 years ago and y’all sure do too,” she said.

