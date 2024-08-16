Shoegaze, Synthpop, Hip-Hop, and More Crucial Concerts

FLOW

Friday 16, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

What kind of anime girlie would I be if I didn’t acknowledge the lads, the legends, FLOW? Their career, it seems, was built specifically for my childhood and teen years. Unlike the cartoons of the West, Japan has a, shall we say, more enthusiastically music-forward approach to their animated opening themes. FLOW is one of the most recognizable with their punk-inspired J-pop making absolute stadium anthems of the openers of Naruto (“GO!!!,” “Re:member”) and Naruto Shippuden (“Sign”), Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (“Hero ~Kibou no Uta~”), and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (“COLORS”). They bring these and more to Austin for their Anime Shibari tour. – Cy White

Alejandro Escovedo With Special Guest David Ramirez

Friday 16, Gruene Hall, New Braunfels

Austin’s greatest musical ambassador not named Willie Nelson, Alejandro Escovedo returns to New Braunfels’ historic Texas dance hall on the anniversary of the day Elvis Presley died. Escovedo’s been soaking up the acclaim for his adventurous new album, Echo Dancing, which features some bold reimaginings of chunks of his repertoire from over the years, deepening and strengthening the songs in all cases. It’s the songs that are always of the utmost importance to him. Joining him is next-generation Austin country/roots rock singer-songwriter David Ramirez. – Tim Stegall

Drip Hop With Damascan Daydreams

Friday 16, dadaLab

Damascan Daydreams, aka songwriter and producer Eman Tiba, offers an interesting set of guest credits for latest single “Archangel” – violin and record scratching. Born in Damascus, Syria, and raised in Dublin, Ohio, Tiba coheres the elements under her breathy, dark-sided vocals, complete with a series of spooky, pastoral music videos by director Adam Mark Brown. Her intense electronic pop joins “a hot night of original trip hop and downtempo music” with ATX acts Hollow Earth, Vhu, and Oddmanrush, who is working on an EP with Tiba. Expect visuals by dadaLab favorite Boddah, maker of retro TV walls and more. – Rachel Rascoe

V. Marc Fort’s 3rd Annual Birthday Bash for Jason Austin’s Direct Care Fund

Saturday 17, 13th Floor

The third annual birthday celebration/benefit for beloved ATX fixture Jason Austin comes at a precipitous time, as the poster artist and DJ was only recently released from the hospital after battling a virus exacerbated by his multiple sclerosis. Fortunately, the redoubtable Austin has lots of friends with deep roots in our music community. Featuring recently reunited indie rockers Sincola, veteran chaos-gazers Sixteen Deluxe, and the always welcome return of proto-Cherubs/Pong noise rock kings Ed Hall, this is one benefit where you’d be happy to have spent your hard-earned money, even if it didn’t go to such a good cause. – Michael Toland

$uicideboy$ Grey Day Tour

Saturday 17, Moody Center

New Orleans natives and underground rap superstars $uicideboy$ had hip-hop lovers in a chokehold with their first SoundCloud releases. Their aggressively eerie self-produced beats and fearless exploration of drug culture and self-exodus put them in a niche that’s not often explored even in hip-hop: horrorcore. Though not officially claiming the title, it’s not too far removed from the likes of Tech9; early Tyler, the Creator; or subgenre pioneer Esham. In support of their most recent dance on the dark side, New World Depression, they bring their Grey Day tour to Austin, featuring one of Miami’s finest lyricists, Denzel Curry, as well as underground legend Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell, and Canadian singer-songwriter Ekkstacy. – Cy White

Letters to Faith

Saturday 17, Saengerrunde Hall

Inversion Coda’s choral skills meet Beerthoven’s instrumental acumen for Letters to Faith. Composed by Adrienne Inglis, the music centers on actual letters to her aunt Faith as well as “meaningful letters composed by or sent to individual members of the chorus.” There’ll also be music composed by Inversion’s Evan Blaché, Benjamin Dia, Marjorie Halloran, and Trevor Shaw. Expect warmth, heart, tears, and warm pastries courtesy of Easy Tiger – oh yeah, and beer by Lazarus Brewing, all included in yer ticket price. No worries if you’re not a fan of the yeasty brews: Wine and non-alcoholic bevvies will also be available. – James Scott

Peel Dream Magazine

Sunday 18, Mohawk

Krautrock, shoegaze, electronica, baroque pop – since 2018, Peel Dream Magazine has existed as a vehicle for Joseph Stevens’ various songwriting excursions. Out Sept. 4 via Topshelf Records, fourth LP Rose Main Reading Room lands somewhere in between these past experiments, as whimsical woodlands (“Dawn”) and hazy, tall-grass jaunts (“Central Park West”) coexist with churning, Stereolab-esque indie (“Wish You Well”) and otherwise upbeat, skittering percussion (“Lie in the Gutter”). On Sunday, Stevens previews his work alongside vocalist Olivia Babuka Black and multi-instrumentalist Ian Gibbs. Dorio and Touch Girl Apple Blossom lend local support. – Carys Anderson

Resound Presents: Digable Planets

Sunday 18, Empire Control Room & Garage

By now you probably know that music has always had a profound slot of importance in my life. I can mark time by what songs impacted me when. What I was doing. Who I was as a human. So, 1992. Me, a child of single digits absorbing sound like a tuning fork. I hear horns and a thrumming bass note. A dude with a voice that sounded like he just woke up chanting, “I’m cool like that. I’m cool like that.” Ladies and gentlemen, my introduction to hip-hop. The group? Digable Planets. This core memory alights the Empire Control Room stage, preceded by Austin legends and future Hall of Famers Riders Against the Storm. – Cy White

Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party

Monday 19, Stubb’s

Sword-and-sandals smash Gladiator in 2000 triumphed with five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. That same year, the Kiwi hunkasaurus sold out Stubb’s with majestic rockers Thirty Odd Foot of Grunts. Total zoo, too. “I embody the duality of the show’s insanely female crowd,” cracked Chronicle fanatic Mindy Labernz, “half of whom were breasty, backless, and lustily curious, while the other half foamed rabid, protective, and musically empathetic.” Gladiator II arrives in November, sans Crowe, who returns to BBQ central bandleading London pub rockers Gentlemen Barbers and duet foil Lorraine O’Reilly. Think Nathaniel Rateliff’s heartland Americana. – Raoul Hernandez

Lucky Daye: The Algorithm Tour

Tuesday 20, ACL Live at Moody Theater

Have you ever felt complete euphoria? Not in an abstract way of rainbows and sprinkles, but every sound dancing along your nervous system, creating shockwaves of sensation along your skin. A lifting of the spirit that leaves you feeling splendid. This was the exact feeling that came over me the first time I heard Lucky Daye belt out the Marvin Gaye-soaked rhythm and blues of debut single “Roll Some Mo.” One of the most elegantly woven tales of psychedelic bliss since Jamiroquai’s “Space Cowboy” days. The Grammy Award-winning chanteur brings his Algorithm tour to the Moody Theater, enlisting the talents of California singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fana Hues. – Cy White

Megadeth, Mudvayne

Wednesday 21, Circuit of the Americas

Now you did it, weren’t born until ’04, probably. Now you’re playing catch-up – notch out that second wave of metal classicism. Metallica, Slayer’s Kerry King, and Testament all criss-cross tours presently. You missed Dave Mustaine and crew at Stubb’s, melting down Rust in Peace. Dood. Then later inside ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Megadeth, 41, landed some “Hangar 18” hair extensions – as in electrocution. Sixteenth studio full-length The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead in 2022 screeched and sizzled in trademark fashion, nervy and serrated thrash metal as wielded by one of the genre’s formatting shredders – Mustaine, 62. Mudvayne and All That Remains first. – Raoul Hernandez

Snow Tha Product: Good Nights and Bad Mornings Tour

Wednesday 21, Emo’s Austin

After losing my ever-loving life over the drops of two of my favorite MCs (Slim Shady and the God Rakim), I was curious about others coming up with the same energy. I braved the treacherous territory of the YouTube comments section to find this queen, Snow Tha Product. When I tell you this girl can rap her ass off. She has the spirit of some of the greats and an authenticity to her that makes me believe everything she says. Getting the co-sign from Ludacris, Tech N9ne, Dizzy Wright, and Kxng Crooked don’t hurt. The Latin Grammy-nominated mic punisher brings her Good Nights and Bad Mornings tour to Emo’s. – Cy White

Urban Heat In-Store Performance

Thursday 22, Waterloo Records

Off the pop and sizzle of their official first full-length, The Tower, Urban Heat drops into Waterloo Records for a foundation-rumbling performance. The band has proven their sound has a deeper belly than the shallow waters stereotyped of Eighties post-punk. “I feel like there’s definitely a segment of the population that’s really rooting for us, like hardcore,” frontman and guitarist Jonathan Horstmann told the Chronicle last year. The trio will find those fans – and then some – are still rooting for them. The Austin Music Award-winning band and TikTok viral sensation has impacted an audience far beyond those Austin City Limits, proving they just do things bigger in Texas. – Cy White

Music Notes

Don Omar

Friday 16, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

The Back to Reggaeton tour – named after the 2023 EP of the same name – is the Puerto Rican star’s first headline tour since his co-headlining trek with Daddy Yankee prematurely concluded eight years ago.

Remembering James Polk

Sunday 18, Elephant Room

Two frequent collaborators of the late Austin jazz legend, Centerpeace and Church on Monday, join forces with Brannen Temple and other special guests for a night of remembrance.

Young Miko

Monday 19, Moody Amphitheater

Latin trap/reggaeton artist returns to town after performing in Rolling Stone’s 2024 Future of Music showcase during South by Southwest. She tours in support of her second studio album, att., which was released this past April.

Ski Mask the Slump God

Wednesday 21, Stubb’s

11th Dimension marks the Broward County, Florida, MC’s first studio album in five-plus years. He drops many metaphors relating to various realms of culture across his new LP: Attack on Titan (“Monsters Inc.”), Elden Ring (“Hulk”), and Finding Nemo (“Mandalorian”) all receive references. Rappers Danny Towers and Molly Santana provide support.

