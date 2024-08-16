Music

Jody Denberg Retires, Moving Panoramas Singer Battles Cancer, and More Music News

News bites from around town

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Aug. 16, 2024


Leslie Sisson of Moving Panoramas (photo by Ali Ditto)

Jody Denberg retired this month after 40 years as a leading voice in Austin radio. After landing in the city in 1977, the UT-Austin alum spent the Eighties at KLBJ 93.7FM, where he hosted the weekly program Critics Choice. He spent another 19 years at KGSR (now Austin City Limits Radio) before moving to KUTX, where he championed Austin's music scene. Denberg won more than nine Austin Music Awards in his career – including Best Radio Personality in this year's February poll – and occasionally contributed to the Chronicle.

Art Alliance Austin has rebranded to A3. Launched in 1911 as the Texas Fine Arts Association, the original organization was the earliest arts association in the state of Texas, known in the past for producing programs like Fiesta at Laguna Gloria. Following slowed activity in recent decades, the refreshed A3 will support local artists – including musicians, performing artists, curators, and arts organizations – specifically through fundraising. The nonprofit, led by newly elected Executive Director Laura Esparza, will debut with an opening ceremony at the Canopy complex on Sept. 12.

Leslie Sisson, lead singer of Moving Panoramas, is battling breast cancer. Her bandmates launched a GoFundMe to help cover the artist's hefty medical bills – and those for her dog, who was diagnosed with cancer right before Sisson. The fundraiser is live at tinyurl.com/GoFundLes. "Looking forward to getting better, playing shows again, and finishing our next record on the other side of this when I kick cancer's ass," Sisson said on Instagram.

More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crosstalk
Old Faves Resurrected, New Expansions, and More Arts News
Old Faves Resurrected, New Expansions, and More Arts News
Keep up with Austin culture

Carys Anderson, Aug. 2, 2024

Crosstalk: A Pair of Tributes, a Heavy-Hitting Debut, and More
Crosstalk: A Pair of Tributes, a Heavy-Hitting Debut, and More
Local music news

Carys Anderson, July 19, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party, the Gentlemen Barbers, Lorraine O'Reilly
at Stubb's
Soul Man Sam Evans, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers at Antone's Nightclub
Snakes of Central Texas
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  