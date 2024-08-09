Local Legends, Out-of-Towners, and More Crucial Concerts

Fuera De Sektor

Friday 9, Hotel Vegas

Sharp, clean, and pleasantly pop-sided for a contemporary punk band, Barcelona-based Fuera De Sektor shined up all four tracks from 2022 EP El Mundo Sigue for the Eighties-inspired shimmy of May’s Juegos Prohibidos. Their debut LP arrived on UK label La Vida Es Un Mus, also known for pressing ATX hardcore acts Glue and Institute. At Hotel Vegas, Fuera De Sektor’s Spanish-language snarl and tasty guitar find a natural pairing in Austin standbys Mujeres Podridas. After hitting a Stereolab cover at their first show last year – and sharing M.P. six-stringer John Morales – local art-rockers Guiding Light round out the bill, alongside False Truce. – Rachel Rascoe

Stalefish Album Release

Friday 9, Empire Garage

Amid August's sweat-drenched dog days, slacker rock sextet Stalefish's sophomore effort, It’s All Down Here From Hill, arrives like a solace-bringing summer rain. Brimming with shimmery Nineties nostalgia, the recent release is a bittersweet accomplishment – the group faces an indefinite hiatus as its members embark on divergent post-collegiate paths. Luckily, their upcoming joint album release/send-off show promises double the fun with back-to-back performances of the new LP and January release Stalefish Does America. Motorsports and Mid-Range Jumper provide additional bright-eyed, beer-chug energy. – Genevieve Wood

10CC

Saturday 10, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

In 1975, rock & roll still only ranked as a twentysomething genre. Radio took up a universal bandwidth in the absence of internet and cable TV. Into this much smaller cosmos wafted “I’m Not in Love.” Electric piano, Moog synthesizer, and a choir of three voices multiplied into 48 – co-writer Graham Gouldman with duo Kevin Godley and Lol Creme – the worldwide hit opened by declaring, “I’m not in love, so don’t forget it/ It’s just a silly phase I’m going through.” In fact, co-singer/writer Eric Stewart penned it as a pledge for his wife. The Top 10 U.S. breakthrough here comes sung by 10CC’s sole constant, Gouldman, now 78. – Raoul Hernandez

Jeff Kashiwa

Saturday 10, Parker Jazz Club

Cleverly manufacturing his own luck, saxophonist Jeff Kashiwa gained a spot in smooth jazz kings the Rippingtons by hiring their bassist Steve Bailey for one of his own projects, thus being in the right place at the right time when their original saxist left. Though the multi-woodwinder has continued to perform and record with the Ripps since leaving the band at the end of the Nineties, he’s also persisted in a 30-year solo career that’s now 11 albums deep. He hits Parker on the heels of the release of Luminoso, an album influenced by Brazilian bossa nova and tropical rhythms. – Michael Toland

Colby Acuff

Sunday 11, Antone’s

With five albums released in the past five years, Colby Acuff has forced a seat at the poker table of rising country songwriters. The North Idaho troubadour antes up a distinct high whine across his Western sound that cuts as sharp as his lyrics on 2023 breakout Western White Pines. New album American Son, out Aug. 23, mixes darker and more rocking turns like “Scared of the Dark” with the quiet poignancy of “Hello Rain” and the title track. Canadian picker Benjamin Dakota Rogers rides in the crooning warble and howl of last year’s Paint Horse to open. – Doug Freeman

SiR

Sunday 11, Emo’s Austin

It makes sense that Hermanito would bring Inglewood native SiR to my attention. After all, his older brother, D Smoke, was already hot on our radar for his frighteningly rich cadence and criminally underrated multilingual lyricism. Sir Darryl Farris (yes, his stage name is his birth name, no doubt a slight homage to Prince Rogers Nelson, for whom his uncle Andrew Gouche played bass) comes from rich musical stock, informing how his own work blends the sincerity of soul, the lust and forlorn love of R&B, the fire of gospel, and the earthiest elements of rap with emotional depth. He gifts the Emo’s Austin audience with his Life Is Good tour, in support of March’s HEAVY, enlisting fellow Inglewood musician Davion Farris and L.A.-based Zacari as openers. – Cy White

Lonnie McFadden

Tuesday 13, Parker Jazz Club

In the 1920s and 1930s Kansas City added a harder, bluesier swing to the big band jazz of the day, setting the stage for the small combo work of bebop. The style reached fruition in the work of natives Count Basie and Charlie Parker, but it continues to be popular around the world. KC-born and bred, trumpeter/singer/tap dancer Lonnie McFadden has championed his town’s sound since he was in elementary school, learning music and vaudeville at the feet of his legendary father Jimmy. McFadden also incorporates funkier, more contemporary noises into his work on the horn, mic, and stage. – Michael Toland

Jon Dee Graham

Wednesday 14, Continental Club

Last we glimpsed the mayor of South Austin, Jon Dee Graham sat just outside of the backstage area at Hole in the Wall, holding court at his packed-out benefit in May. Recovering from both a stroke and broken back, the former causing the fall that induced the latter, Austin’s iron man of homegrown residencies greeted one and all like the trademark Grizzly he paints and distributes globally – warm and gruff. Meanwhile, fellow ATX journeymen including Alejandro Escovedo and Wild Seeds played musical tribute. Restarting his 28-year Continental Club residence last week (on my birthday), the singer of working-stiff hardship, triumph, and joy resurrects yet again. – Raoul Hernandez

Restos Residency

Thursday 15, C-Boy’s Heart & Soul

C-Boy's clocks some of the best happy hour residencies in town, and the roots-rocking quintet Restos punches back in on Thursdays in August. Last year's debut LP, Ain’t Dead Yet, rang like a declaration from the remnants of their previous outfit, Western Youth, pounding with an underdog Springsteen-meets-Petty energy behind the rip of Mark Nathan's freewheeling lead guitar and frontman Graham Weber's drawl oscillating between yearning and defiance. Jane Ellen Bryant – Jane Leo siren and member of Restos' self-proclaimed Wu-Twang collective – lines up the halftime show between sets and likely joins the band for some duet action. – Doug Freeman

Music Notes

Blow Out With a Bang Festival

Friday 9 - Sunday 11, Giddy Ups

In late June, the “Biggest Little Stage in South Austin” announced on Facebook that the cherished Menchaca Road locale will close due to a change in lease ownership. Plans to find a new location hopefully make this occasion more a “see you later” than a last goodbye. Performers for the three-day farewell party include Bakersfield TX, Kathy & the Kilowatts, and the Shufflehawks.

Kings of Leon

Wednesday 14, Moody Center

Followill family rock band tours in support of ninth studio album Can We Please Have Fun.

Armadillo World Headquarters anniversary

Sunday 11, Sagebrush

Celebrate the Armadillo World Headquarters’ original opening in 1970 with performances from Shiva’s Headband and Bill Kirchen. Jim Franklin, a poster artist whose love for armadillos helped inspire the ’Dillo’s name, will sign posters during the celebration.

Afro Jazz Trio

Wednesday 14, Antone’s

Sahara Lounge staple Ibrahim Aminou brings the vibrance of West Africa to Downtown, with assistance from Damien Valenzuela and Thomas Wheeler.

