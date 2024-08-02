Music

Old Faves Resurrected, New Expansions, and More Arts News

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Aug. 2, 2024


Highland Lanes, Best of Austin 2022 (photo by John Anderson)

Rock n Roll Rentals is reopening its second location in North Austin. After shuttering during the pandemic, the longtime Austin Music Awards and Best of Austin winner – which offers sound and lighting equipment for concerts, weddings, karaoke, and other events, plus individual gear rental – will head back to 8335 Burnet Rd. later this month.

Feels So Good once again has a storefront on the Eastside. The local screen printers launched a new space inside Prisma Vintage at 1008 E. Sixth last weekend, adding to their flagship location at 211 E. Alpine Rd. Formerly Fine Southern Gentlemen, the company moved to the St. Edward’s University area from Calles Street during the pandemic, then rebranded to Feels So Good as it expanded its record label and live music venue operations in 2022. The larger multipurpose location remains open, while the new pop-up prioritizes FSG’s most popular T-shirts.

Highland Lanes isn’t closing after all – yet. The owners of the long-running bowling alley, located at 8909 Burnet Rd., told the Austin Business Journal earlier this year that the business would shutter by the end of 2024 to make way for a mixed-use development project. However, an ABJ report last week confirmed that owner John Donovan received a lease extension, allowing the bowling alley to stay open through 2025.

Karbach Brewing Co.’s For the Love of Music contest is open through Aug. 30. The Houston-based brewery's initiative awards one Texas musician or musical group $10,000 – used to purchase recording time at a Texas studio – and a performance slot at Karbach's 2025 Love Street Music Fest. To enter the contest, artists must complete a questionnaire, submit a 90-second video advocating for the prize, and send in up to three samples of music. The winner of the contest will be notified by Sept. 20. Learn more and apply at playmaker.beer/fortheloveofmusic.

