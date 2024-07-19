Kerry King Talks Solo Debut Ahead of Ashes of Leviathan Tour

Kerry King’s voice doesn’t sound like you might imagine. Slayer guitarist beginning in 1981, the Los Angeles native maintains an iconic stage look as intimidating as four decades of pioneering thrash metal. A battle-axe and body armor wouldn’t clash with the steel chain belt, knotted Viking beard, pitchfork six-string, or his gleaming shaved dome.

When speaking, however – audio-only over Google Meet following the July 4 weekend – a buoyancy imbues his lean tenor. Can’t take the SoCal outta the Southern Californian. Now a New Yorker by marriage, King admits he’s hard to miss on the mean streets of the country’s most populous destination spot.

“Yeah, I think more tourists [recognize me] than actual New Yorkers,” estimates the willing and slimming pedestrian with a laugh. “I’ve got a pretty obvious look about me.”

Same for his sonic brand, obviously. When four high schoolers from Huntington Park skinned traditionally blues-based bombast down to its (then) basest core – predatory riffs, graphic lyrics, murderous vocals – they struck a universal nerve still screaming today. From Hell I Rise, King’s solo debut following Slayer’s retirement from the road in 2019, taps the source firestorm for its explosive provenance: sprinting beats, torpedo hooks, and violent solos.

From Hell I Rise throws elbows, bodies, and heaving mass as if its mania existed all along.

Credit duly Death Angel gnasher Mark Osegueda for carving an immediate identity into the endeavor. Paint-peeling the mic out front of guitarist Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Vio-lence), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), and Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, the frontman’s 40-year vocal immolation out of the Bay Area thrash crucible imbues album and band with a built-in timelessness.

“Do things hurt more than when I was 30? Fuck yeah, but not enough to make me not want to get up and have a great day.” – Kerry King

“Even before he had the gig, [Phil and I] worked with him probably 10 months, off and on,” reveals King. “Then every time we would talk, I would instill things I thought would help him jump to the next level. One thing I always said: 'I don't want Mark, the Death Angel singer. I want Mark, the singer of my band. Let’s re-create you in a way that no one’s going to know it’s you until somebody tells them.’”

“Where I Reign” and “Crucifixation,” FFO Slayer. Meanwhile, “Everything I Hate About You” delivers an inadvertent 81-second answer to Ugly Kid Joe’s grunge hit-to-hate “Everything About You.” Finally, “Toxic” embodies nothing less than our entire age in a single head whip.

“That’s one of the last two songs I wrote when Paul and I were stuck in California with COVID,” says King. “We got COVID from the guy that owns our studio, so I didn’t come home. Mine was very short, but I finished 'Toxic’ and 'Residue.’

“'Toxic’ was heavily based on Roe v. Wade being shut down. My opinion – and it should be everyone’s opinion because it’s the truth – is every fucking Supreme Court justice that came in under the last regime lied to get their job. These are people making choices for everybody’s lives every day, and every one of those fucks lied to get their job.

“Regardless of what you think of the government and who you think should be in charge, that’s a fact.”

Another fact: Kerry King turned 60 last month.

“It’s not a big fucking deal,” he laughs. “We played our first European show on my 60th birthday at the only venue I’ve ever canceled in my life, so [my day] was pretty historic.

“You know, it’s certainly not the same as when you’re 30, but I’ve kept myself in relatively good shape. Do things hurt more than they did when I was 30? Fuck yeah, but not enough to make me not want to get up and have a great day.”

