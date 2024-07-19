Crosstalk: A Pair of Tributes, a Heavy-Hitting Debut, and More

Shelley Duvall, the beloved The Shining star who died last week, was a Texas native. Born in Fort Worth and raised in Houston, she played an Astrodome tour guide in her first film, Robert Altman’s Brewster McCloud. After decades as a Hollywood starlet, Duvall settled in the Texas Hill Country in the Nineties and retired from acting soon after. Though mostly reclusive in her final years, Duvall was cherished by locals – and Austinite Sarah Lukowski, who shared unseen photos of the actor and dispelled rumors about her life and career as curator of the Shelley Duvall Archive social media fan pages. Texas Monthly outlined the curator’s journey from Duvall fan to friend in a story published earlier this month.

Britt Daniel, Shinyribs, Eve Monsees, and more Austin musicians turned out at Antone’s Nightclub Monday afternoon to celebrate the life of Michael Corcoran. The famously irreverent music journalist, who wrote for the Chronicle, the Austin American-Statesman, and other publications over the years before becoming a respected Texas music historian, was found dead earlier this month at age 68. Proceeds from the memorial, which also featured the Jones Family Singers, Ramsay Midwood, Kelly Willis, Kathy McCarty, Jon Dee Graham, Shoulders, the rite flyers, Courtney Santana, Tameca Jones, Wild Seeds, and Corky’s son, Jack Henry Corcoran, benefited the SIMS Foundation.

Le Destroy enlisted some music industry heavyweights for her recently released debut album, Trashumanism. The Austin-based industrial artist, born Kristina Olson, got Josh Freese – the omnipresent sticksman who’s performed with Devo, A Perfect Circle, and most recently, Foo Fighters – to play drums on the LP, while Nine Inch Nails collaborator Danny Lohner produced. Legendary engineer Howie Weinberg, who mastered albums by Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Madonna, PJ Harvey, Fiona Apple, and fellow Austinite Gary Clark Jr., also lent his talents to the record. Bolstering Le Destroy’s cyberpunk image, Trashumanism comes with a graphic novel of the same name; like the album, it reflects a tech-dominated world in decay.

Red River Rising and Dwyer Workforce Development’s online auction, benefiting various Austin nonprofits, ends July 29. Red River Rising, a community initiative launched by the management team behind the Moody Center, and Dwyer Workforce Development, a nonprofit providing health care workforce training, are offering signed concert posters and VIP tickets to major concerts by the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Usher, and P!nk – plus tickets to events like ACL Festival, SXSW, and Texas Rangers games. Proceeds go to DWD, housing organization Community First! Village, HAAM, and the Red River Cultural District. The auction is live at e.givesmart.com/events/BQ5.