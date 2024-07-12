Daniel Fears, Sydney Wright, AB6IX, and More Crucial Concerts

Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour

Saturday 13, Moody Center

Jhené Aiko crashed through the music scene like a whisper on the breeze: a soft-voiced chanteuse whose lyrics belie a very seasoned wisdom, novel as they sometimes can seem. But love is a novel thing that some millennia later poets still haven’t captured and scientists can’t quantify. Aiko makes her way to the Moody Center and brings her cool allure and captivating soprano to an audience of admirers. She’s joined by Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé, rounding out a captivating lineup. The whole Moody Center’s about to smell like shea butter, tea tree oil, and sativa. – Cy White

Daniel Fears

Saturday 13, Bates Recital Hall

Soul scholar and Renaissance man Daniel Fears consolidates R&B stylings with classical instrumentation, melding into melodies that are equal parts timeless and fresh. For recently released EP Close to Home, the songwriter recruited an all-star ensemble of BIPOC instrumentalists for an unplugged set at classical headquarters KMFA 89.5. At their full-band Bates Recital Hall show, expect a swoon-worthy live feast of strings, vocals, and guitar as Fears and his chamber ensemble debut selected tracks from the new release. – Genevieve Wood

Silverada

Sunday 14, Waterloo Records

Returning from their official album release at the Mother Church of Country Music, Silverada offers a hometown showcase at Waterloo Records for their eponymous debut LP under their new name. The recent Chronicle cover boys’ reputation as one of country’s best live bands somewhat belies their studio accomplishments, though, and the band’s 10th album continues to diversify their sound with more reflective moments pushing their hard backbeat bursts and provocative guitar riffs cutting through classic honky-tonk turns. Still, frontman Mike Harmeier’s songwriting runs heavy across restless roads and wild nights, with big hooks and crowd-howling anthems. – Doug Freeman

Pedro the Lion

Sunday 14, Mohawk

After 15 years of pursuing other projects, David Bazan returned to his Pedro the Lion moniker to launch a planned five-album autobiographical cycle with 2019’s Phoenix. This year’s third installment, Santa Cruz, chronicles Bazan’s uprooted teenage years, with all the angsts and excitements of youth unfolding in discovering music and himself. Bazan’s songwriting has always teetered precariously over a crippling chasm of doubt with raw and unflinching indie-rock introspection, and Santa Cruz plumbs through growing up with visceral vitality. Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner brings her solo Flock of Dimes to open. – Doug Freeman

Roky Erickson Birthday Howl

Monday 15, Continental Club

Despite shucking his mortal hide in 2019, Roger Kynard Erickson (Ro + Ky = Roky) turns 77 years eternal on this same show date. Dallas incarnated, but raised and departed from South Austin, the Travis High alum left school with his namemaker already written. The following year, 1966, his feral yawp on “You’re Gonna Miss Me” led the 13th Floor Elevators to a third-eye plateau second only to Pink Floyd in psychedelia. Erickson’s family, band, and myriad friends thus gather to pay fealty to old weird Austin’s Buddy Holly with the likes of “Starry Eyes,” “I Walked With a Zombie,” and “Two-Headed Dog.” – Raoul Hernandez

Sydney Wright

Monday 15, Geraldine’s

Local pop purveyor Sydney Wright ventures out of a Wednesday residency at Radio/East for a spot at the Hotel Van Zandt’s Geraldine’s. The Snyder native’s ebullient music is layered like champagne cake and just as sweet, serving as a backdrop for an effortless alto. Intricate Ableton loops blend together seamlessly to create her soundscapes, her experience as a sound engineer adding finesse to the performance. It’s perfect easy summer night listening. – Abby Johnston

Benny Benack III Quartet

Tuesday 16, Monks Jazz

Equal parts dexterous improviser and crowd-pleasing crooner, Benny Benack III went viral during the pandemic with his and Veronica Swift’s take on the Gigi Gryce classic “Social Call,” sparking an ongoing jazz revival on the digital frontier. Outside of YouTube, the Pittsburgh-born/NYC-based musician and composer performs a good 300 dates a year, traveling the globe as bandleader, hired gun, and educator for a worldwide following. Having recorded a pilot for an upcoming jazz show on Austin PBS, Benack visits the ATX enough to earn semi-residential status, so he’ll be backed by a trio of monster locals for this date. – Michael Toland

Horrendous & Tomb Mold

Tuesday 16, Lost Well

Damn you to hell, Austin. Every single vacation for the last three decades, ya gotta break my MF-ing stones – literally. Astride Ontological Mysterium, last year’s fourth album from Philly reanimators Horrendous, and The Enduring Spirit, full-length No. 4 by Torontoans Tomb Mold – plus Gatecreeper’s new Dark Superstition – modern death metal just initiated its Golden Era. The progressive zeal and ardor with which these groups fuse classic rock to contemporary extremity resounds positively Rush-like. And to experience the top two genre LPs of 2023 at this biker haven? Metallurgic Show of the Year. Me ... I’ll be at the Stones in Santa Clara. @#$%&!!! Left to Rot opens. – Raoul Hernandez

AB6IX

Tuesday 16, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Well this certainly wasn’t something I was expecting on a Tuesday evening. With the ever-increasingly complicated process to getting a performance visa, and much of the incoming performers from South Korea opting for Houston and Dallas as of late, it’s a pleasant surprise to see a group whose future admittedly was up in the air for a hot second make their way to Austin for the North American leg of their fan tour. AB6IX hit a snag four years ago when one of their members was removed from the group following a DUI (yeah, they don’t take too kindly to that kind of publicity in SK). However, the quartet refused to be deterred, and have worked tirelessly, releasing their first Japanese EPs, a ninth Korean EP, and a collaboration with Faroese singer Reiley. – Cy White

The Aristocrats

Wednesday 17, Empire Control Room & Garage

The virtuoso power trio to end them all, the Aristocrats perform a delicate balancing act at every show. British guitarist Guthrie Govan (Asia, Hans Zimmer), American bassist Bryan Beller (Steve Vai, Dweezil Zappa), and German drummer Marco Minnemann (Joe Satriani, Mike Keneally) shove their progressive rock/shred metal/jazz fusion gumbo right in your face, but do it with genuinely sticky melodies and self-aware humor. These guys understand the absurdity of their craft (titles from new album Duck: “Sgt. Rockhopper,” “This Is Not Scrotum,” and “Muddle Through”), which makes them as likely to evoke belly laughs as dropped jaws. – Michael Toland

Missy Elliott: Out of This World: The Experience

Thursday 18, Moody Center

It’s like the universe just wants me to be broke this summer! Truth be told, when Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott made this ostentatious announcement last year alongside Ciara and Busta Rhymes I already knew I wasn’t gonna survive! Missy Elliott has taken her visual experience on her first headlining tour. She’s been doing big numbers as a special guest and opening act for the likes of Michael and Janet Jackson, Madonna, and Lil’ Kim, has even done major festivals such as the original Lilith Fair Tour (1998) and Verizon Ladies First Tour (2004). A bona fide headliner, it’s about damn time this hip-hop legend put her name on a tour! For her Austin stop, she shares the spotlight with longtime collaborator and legendary producer Timbaland. My childhood all on one stage! – Cy White

Hot Summer Nights

Thursday 18 - Saturday 20, Various Locations

As the dog days of summer descend, the music industry shuts down. Enter Hot Summer Nights, the Red River Cultural District’s annual music festival that forgoes cover charges in order to keep clubs open and musicians paid. This year, the event promises free performances by Alexalone, Gummy Fang, Norman Ba$e, Porcelain, MsGold, Borzoi, and more, throughout our Downtown music epicenter. Make special note of the Chronicle’s Thursday party at Empire, featuring Moody Bank$, Daniel Fears, David Shabani, and DJ Kay Cali. After all, getting sweaty is a small price to pay to #DefendRedRiver. – Carys Anderson

Music Notes

Cage the Elephant

Thursday 11, Moody Center

ESPN randomly used “Come a Little Closer” in a 2022 commercial for one of its documentaries to the point it’s still stuck in my head more than two years later. Though I abruptly arrived a mere nine years late to the post-”Shake Me Down” party of 2013 album Melophobia, the Matt Shultz-fronted act released its newest project, Neon Pill, back in May.

Mike Jones

Saturday 13, Antone’s

WHO? There’s only one correct answer. Booker iLL MaNNER brings the Houston rapper of Aughts fame to his hub venue. Locals Blakchyl and J Rich Tha Don provide support.

Nori

Saturday 13, The 04 Center

A ninepiece string orchestra backs the enchanting jazz band as Nori pays homage to one of its biggest inspirations, Nina Simone. The tribute show will feature both original compositions and cuts from the legendary singer-songwriter’s discography.

The Pre-Roll ATX

Tuesday 16, Antone’s

J-Soulja’s open mic/networking showcase for Central Texas hip-hop upstarts returns — and it’s at a new locale after three years of mixers at Flamingo Cantina. Confirmed performers include 3K Bri, NAJ!, and Yung Bryse (“Right Here Right Now”).

