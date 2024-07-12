Album Review: PES’s Corales Prematuros (En Vivo)

PES, the brainchild of Lima, Perú-born Salvatore Sissa Machado, made its way into my periphery by chance. When Machado’s debut live EP, Corales Prematuros, skittered across my desk, I was intrigued enough to give it a listen. I was pleasantly surprised. These musicians have chops, and the music is easy to fall into, regardless of being all in Spanish. In fact, easy-listening rock-pop drenched in romance is all the more reason to kind of fall in love with it.

Precocious is the word that comes to mind. All the confidence of a seasoned band while still retaining a lot of the postpubescent charm of a college jam band. It’s risky, releasing a live album when very few have seen you perform. Your audience has to dig your music enough to be invested in a performance for which they didn’t intend to be in attendance. But, hey, at least it saves listeners the trouble of putting on pants and braving Downtown Austin traffic to attend a show from a new artist. The packaging itself is ballsy enough to warrant attention.

So how does the live version of Corales Prematuros – “early songs” – actually fare? Admittedly, I was expecting something a little less put-together. You’ve got to have the audacity and confidence of U2 to pull off your first live album of a fairly under-the-radar debut EP. That and some amazing skill, and musically, the skill is there. The sound is warm, fills the space like an overripe garden full of a variety of seasonal flora.

The opening track is a self-titled jam, PES and his backing band introducing themselves with a four-count warning. The drum (Hunter Thompson) and guitar (Luis Fiallos) swell in what sounds like a waterfall, so easy yet rushes with all the force of a natural water feature. It cascades into track “Suelta Todo,” a ripping piece of Seventies-inspired rock that threw me back to listening to Blood, Sweat & Tears and the Ides of March with my father. Though the unbridled funk of his predecessors isn’t nearly as present, it’s the full-throttle wall of sound PES manages to showcase that intrigues.

A fresh artist untainted by the wear and tear of all-consuming trends and post-social media ennui

The soothing coo of midtempo “El Ayer” douses the flame a bit. It brings the EP back down from the rafters, surprising intimacy between strangers. The fullness of sound never diminishes, however. The bass (Michael Barnes) is steady as concrete, allowing a path for the listener on this musical adventure. The guitars are refreshing, clear and unmuddied by the dominance of the drums. The keys (August King) put a sparkling bit of loveliness in the piece and give the sound its easy-listening slant without numbing any of the edge.

The album ends a bit anticlimactically. “Qué Hice Mal” is an interesting question to close with. I’d say it’s as gutsy as everything that preceded it; however, I’m not sure this was actually intentional. What PES did wrong was either end the album too early or a track too late. It’s a muddled middle ground that, while it doesn’t take anything away from the quality, makes for a skippable track. “Qué Hice Mal” ends the album sleepily – opening slowly as if building up to something, only to stay nestled in the midtempo drowsiness of “El Ayer.” Perhaps this is the proverbial cliffhanger. We’ve gotten a taste, have sampled the various flavors, tempos, and temperatures of the artist. Now we’re left wanting something ... more.

And perhaps that’s the point, though it could’ve made a more declarative statement.

PES is fascinating. The sound is familiar in many ways: Air Supply’s all-encompassing aural richness (à la their eponymous debut), with shades of the live band aesthetics of Pablo Cruise. Yet it sits comfortably in a contemporary pocket filled by Dallas outfit Luna Luna, Melody’s Echo Chamber, and South Korean rock band SeSoNeon. A sound that’s at once reminiscent yet steeped in the now. (Ah, the ever-slithering ouroboros of time. “The more things change” ... as they say.) PES is a fresh artist, untainted by the wear and tear of post-social media ennui. A good first start that leaves a listener wanting more. Which, in the end, is always a good thing.

PES

Corales Prematuros (En Vivo)

Self-Released

