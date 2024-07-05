Music

Crosstalk: Arts Grants Open, KOKE-FM DJs Change Stations, and More Austin Culture News

The new Texas Touring Roster arrives

By Carys Anderson, Fri., July 5, 2024


Ruthie Foster (photo by Jana Birchum)

The Texas Touring Roster has unveiled its 2024-2026 list of artists. Organized by the Texas Commission on the Arts, the roster connects statewide nonprofits with artists of all disciplines – including music, visual art, dance, theatre, storytelling, literary art, and folk art – who are willing to perform at organization events. Through grants, the TCA helps nonprofits pay those on the roster for performances. Of the 139 artists approved for the two-year program, participating Austinites include musical acts Asleep at the Wheel, Mobley, Jimmie Vaughan, Grupo Fantasma, the Peterson Brothers, and Ruthie Foster; author KB Brookins; the Conspirare choir; and Ballet Austin.

95.9 Texas Country, which recently replaced hip-hop and R&B throwback frequency The New Hot 95.9 on the FM dial, has some familiar names on its freshly announced weekday lineup. Local personalities Bob Cole, Eric Raines, and Deena Blake have all made the jump to the Audacy station after leaving KOKE-FM last month, when the alternative country station switched to an online-only format. Back on terrestrial air, Cole and Raines will host 95.9’s 6-to-10am slot, Blake goes live from 10am to 3pm, and Raines alone wraps from 3 to 7pm.

Thrive and Elevate Grant applications are open now until July 23. Launched last year, the programs offer more than $13 million to local arts organizations. The Thrive initiative selects around 35 established arts nonprofits – which must be a registered 501(c)(3) and have a five-year history of cultural/arts programming in the Austin Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) – to receive $85,000 to $150,000 per year, for two years. Elevate offers $15,000 to $80,000 grants to fund arts organizations, individual artists, and creative businesses’ creative, administrative, and operational expenses. Applicants for the latter program must have at least a one-year history of cultural/arts programming in the Austin-Round Rock MSA. Learn more at austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: A New Radio Coffee and Bad Larry's Brick and Mortar Are on Their Way
Crosstalk: A New Radio Coffee and Bad Larry's Brick and Mortar Are on Their Way
Music news from around the ATX

Carys Anderson, June 21, 2024

Hot Summer Nights Returns, Joey Tea Departs, and More Music News
Hot Summer Nights Returns, Joey Tea Departs, and More Music News
Keep up with the sounds of Austin

Carys Anderson, June 7, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Chris Conde, Caleb De Casper
at The Little Darlin'
Marshall Jefferson, DJ Ibanez at Neon Grotto
Love on the Dove 10th anniversary w/ Hidden Ritual, ST 37, Neon Lemon at The 13th Floor
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The Austin Chronicle Presents FREE PRESS FOREVER, Part I: Madam Radar
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  