Caleb de Casper, Money Chicha, and More Crucial Concerts for the Week

Chris Conde With Caleb De Casper

Thursday 4, the Little Darlin’

To be honest, I’m having a hard time remembering when I first came across the leather-clad grandeur that is Chris Conde. It very well may have been a shout-out from another Austin legend, Mama Duke, at one of the first shows I ever attended with her as the headliner. It might have been a passing fancy that crossed my desk in the shape of a rapping metal-cased butterfly (#IYKYK). What I do know is that when I heard their acoustic version of Nineties Freaknik hood classic “Freak Like Me” by queen Adina Howard, I was irrevocably in love. It’s quite fitting that this NB shibari darlin’ will take the Little Darlin’ stage to ring in the nation’s near Semiquincentennial. The Notorious F.A.G. comes home after being away for a few years, and shares the spotlight with “Austin’s prevailing rock and roll glamour boy,” Caleb De Casper. – Cy White

Marshall Jefferson

Thursday 4, Neon Grotto

Marshall Jefferson has told interviewers how he was moonlighting as a DJ and working in a post office in the 1980s when, not yet able to play even one instrument, he bought about $10,000 worth of keyboards, sequencers, drum machines, and recording mixers. Punked mercilessly by his friends, he nonetheless went on to create one of Chicago house’s early hits, popularized by Frankie Knuckles and Larry Levan, sending his star soaring. “Move Your Body” is still rinsed endlessly. Jefferson says the sound came from having no idea what he was doing, which does little to dim a househead’s joy. – Christina Garcia

Good Luck Club

Friday 5, the Ballroom

Pop music got a sapphic shock when Chappell Roan finally broke into the mainstream with her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. No industry plant here; just pure goofy girlie drag queen fun – which’ll reign supreme at this “unapologetic party” hosted by event peeps What the Dance. Local cowboy DJ BoyFriend sets down the Stetson for the night and puts on the pop girlies: Chappell, boygenius, Reneé Rapp, MUNA, Kacey Musgraves, you name it. So come “Hot to Go” in pink glitter and wear your dancing shoes – this event’s gonna be a “Femininomenon.” – James Scott

Sarah McLachlan: Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour

Friday 5, Moody Amphitheater

First Alanis, and now her sister in feminine angst Sarah McLachlan? It’s like 2024 is forcing me to relive all my unfulfilled Lilith Fair dreams! You can’t just toss the angelic majesty of Sarah Everloving McLachlan in my face and expect me to be emotionally okay! This woman is another in a long line of examples of women who have withstood the tests of time, apathy, and disrespect to build a formidable career without chipping too much of her soul away in the process – not an easy feat for a woman, in particular. This tour celebrates 30 years since the album that started her breakthrough journey. While it would be a few more years until the States would catch up with her native Canada to embrace her angelic powerhouse vocals and heartrending songwriting (1997’s Surfacing), Fumbling Towards Ecstasy set the stage for a career that would help to elevate so many others. – Cy White

Money Chicha

Saturday 6, Empire control room

Last summer, taco-ing down on the Drag with Grupo Fantasma/Brownout/Money Chicha leader Beto Martinez, this Latinx marveled to the Laredo-bred guitarist at the sheer heat of that latter offshoot. Money Chicha’s cumbia-psych fuses root styles like they cooked them in the radiated earth pibil-style. Martinez laughed, saying they planned to play more. A SXSW 2024 showcase and slew of homegrown gigs continue. “High on Fire, Windhand, Idles, American Sharks,” he’d noted about his pandemic playlist, “but also the Meters and Funkadelic to Erkin Koray and Baris Manco, and of course heavy doses of chicha by Los Orientales, Los Destellos, and Manzanita.” – Raoul Hernandez

LaLa Brooks of the Crystals and Al “Lil Fats” Jackson

Saturday 6, Antone’s

Put on a single by the Crystals and it feels like you’re hearing it from the transistor radio in a teenager’s bedroom circa 1962. The first “girl group” to work with madman producer Phil Spector, who’d soon perfect the genre, began recording innocently devoted anthems in ’61 but scored their greatest hits – “Then He Kissed Me” and “Da Doo Ron Ron” – after adding singer Dolores “LaLa” Brooks the next year. At 77, Brooks maintains timeless vocal magic, and her set lists are a history lesson on Sixties teen pop. Opening the Antone’s anniversary proceedings is jaw-dropping Fats Domino mimic Al “Lil Fats” Jackson and recently revived early swamp pop star Jivin’ Gene. – Kevin Curtin

Altin Sencalar Quintet Featuring Christian Wiggs

Saturday 6, Monks Jazz

Rising through the ranks of first-call Austin players, trombonist Altin Sencalar has gone on to work with everyone from the Four Tops and Christian McBride to Big Sean to Michael Bublé. Both a teacher at Iona University in New Rochelle, N.Y., and an established touring artist with four albums under his belt, the brass master doesn’t get to play the town that nurtured his talent as often as we’d like, but he gets down here whenever he can. Backed by a trio of ATX badasses and featuring local big band singer/empresario Christian Wiggs, Sencalar swings hard and sweet. – Michael Toland

South Austin Summer Fest

Saturday 6, Far Out Lounge and Stage

Itching to headbang for a good cause? The first-ever South Austin Summer Fest touches down at Far Out Lounge this Saturday, benefiting Central Texas lifeline the Breast Cancer Resource Center. The two-stage, all-day shindig boasts 14 rock-focused bands, ranging from the Latin psychedelia of ¡La Fermata! to heavy metal hair-raisers the Ratchet Dolls. For a heady dose of Y2K nostalgia, catch trio JunkBunny, who stir the embers of earwormy 2000s pop-punk. Riding the high of evolutionary recent drop Strawberry Seed, Big Bill closes out the indoor stage with their tongue-in-cheek take on post-punk. – Genevieve Wood

Shelley King and Carolyn Wonderland

Tuesday 9, Continental Club

When Shelley King and Carolyn Wonderland combine forces, magic seems to follow. Exceptional roots and blues artists in their own right, their shows together over the past few years weld the guitar firebrands in mutual support, especially when Wonderland’s scorching signature blues licks lean into King’s soulful vocals and songwriting. After five years touring with John Mayall, Wonderland returned with 2021’s blistering Tempting Fate, while King’s Madam Mystic, released last year, balances deeply cutting folk with funk-laced grooves. James McMurtry and Bonnie Whitmore & the Sad Girls hold down the late-night slots. – Doug Freeman

Classical Jam Presents: Austin Percussion Collective

Tuesday 9, Monks Jazz

As a reminder that jazz isn’t the only (mostly) instrumental music that matters, Monks Jazz also hosts regular classical music performances with their Classical Jam series. This edition features the Austin Percussion Collective, conceived in 2023 by players from across the country. Rotating musicians in and out as determined by need, the group will include pieces by, among others, Gabriela Ortiz, Robert Honstein, Paul Rennick, Daniel Wirtz, and Minoru Miki – plus the world premiere of “BIRDFROG,” composed by member Sebastian Zhang. From mallet instruments to drums to bells and beyond, the Collective weaves wonders with anything that can be struck or shaken. – Michael Toland

Imari Tones

Thursday 11, Carousel Lounge

When Tak “Tone” Nakamine became a born-again Christian in 2008, he may have found his faith, but he never once lost his need to ROCK! Heralded as “the first Christian heavy metal band from Japan,” this trio of metalheads are about one thing: blowing out your eardrums to the word of God. Though their sound does cross over into the more recognizable J-pop realm, the fact remains Nakamine (vocals and guitar) and his band members Marie (bass) and Shinryu (drums) lean heavily into Eighties metal like Judas Priest (how fitting) and Van Halen. They’re a rare breed, indeed – Japan’s faith demographic widely skewing toward Buddhism, while only about 1% of the population proclaims to practice Christianity. This has the potential to be an iconic occasion, one to which those who want to see some good old-fashioned headbanging should probably get a front-row seat. And, hey, if you happen to find a little faith... – Cy White

GZA + Inspectah Deck

Thursday 11, Empire Garage

Austin, Houston, Dallas – no San Antonio. So reads this Wu-Tang duo’s Texas trek, signaling the capital finally taking its rightful place among the second-biggest and most populous state’s leading destinations. Days after Brownout cousins Money Chicha blow out the Garage, GZA rolls in with Inspectah Deck. Famously backed by the dual axe-wielding ATX Latins in 2012, the Long Island MC crowed “Expect more shows from us,” so hopefully a special guest or two pulls into the Garage. “The chemistry is amazing,” GZA continued those dozen years ago, brandishing his solo rap enshrinement Liquid Swords. – Raoul Hernandez

Music Notes

Hawk Dawg

Thursday 4, Mohawk

Though this year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York won’t have legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut due to banning its 16-time champion, you can keep the Fourth of July spirit fully alive by downing a comical amount of food between sets of live music. Gus Baldwin & the Sketch, Grocery Bag, and Haha Laughing provide the tunes while Zee’s Wiener System cooks up the franks. Admission is $10.

The 4411

Friday 5, Mohawk

Indie-pop duo concludes its Texas tour after releasing their debut EP, We Killed the Sun, last Friday. Caroline Carter opens.

Body Rock ATX

Friday 5, Sahara Lounge

The latest edition of the DJ Chorizo Funk and Riders Against the Storm co-hosted dance party tributes Stevie Wonder and Outkast.

Bailey Zimmerman

Friday 5 - Saturday 6, Whitewater Amphitheater

Illinois-born country singer tours in support of his platinum-selling debut LP, Religiously. The Album. Josh Ross supports the 24-year-old on both of his New Braunfels stops.

The Far Out & Friends Backyard Bash

Sunday 7, the Far Out

This free-for-everyone event features a waterslide, dunk tank, and food trucks. Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band and Bubba Lucky perform.

