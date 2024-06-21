Music

Crosstalk: A New Radio Coffee and Bad Larry's Brick and Mortar Are on Their Way

Music news from around the ATX

By Carys Anderson, Fri., June 21, 2024


Radio Coffee and Beer opens a third location (photo by Jana Birchum)

The Austin Economic Development Corporation has changed its name to Rally Austin. Founded by the city in 2020, the real estate nonprofit works as a go-between for the government and locals to facilitate economic development and maintenance of cultural spaces; most famously, it helped Hole in the Wall secure $1.6 million from the Iconic Venue Fund in 2023. Currently, the organization is working to maintain the identity of the African American Cultural Heritage District as the city plans to develop historic East 11th Street.

Radio Coffee and Beer is opening a third location in East Austin. Radio Rosewood will take over the former Try Hard Coffee space at 1115 E. 11th St. later this summer. Unlike the music-heavy, 2023-launched Radio/East, Eater Austin reports that the new business, housed in a much smaller building, won’t have live music, though it will host DJs. Instead, Radio co-founders Greg and Jack Wilson said the space will emphasize coffee, cocktails, and food, with an expanded menu from OG food truck Shortwave Diner.

Bad Larry Burger Club is leveling up from pop-up to brick-and-mortar. After slinging burgers at events like Big Dumb Fest and the White Horse’s 12th anniversary party, rock & roll businessman Matthew Bolick – who also co-owns Brew & Brew and Better Half – will set up shop at the old Quickie Pickie space at 2027 E. Cesar Chavez next year in a collaboration with White Horse founder Nathan Hill’s Open Road Hospitality.

