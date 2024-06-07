Music

Hot Summer Nights Returns, Joey Tea Departs, and More Music News

By Carys Anderson, Fri., June 7, 2024


JaRon Marshall + the Collective perform during the Austin Chronicle Hot Summer Nights Party at 13th Floor on July 22, 2023 (photo by John Anderson)

Hot Summer Nights returns July 18-20. Like its sister festival, wintertime’s Free Week, the concert series takes over venues across the Red River Cultural District – like Mohawk, Stubb’s, Valhalla, Cheer Up Charlies, and Chess Club – for a slew of shows that are free to the public, but ensure participating artists (and venue workers) get paid for their performances. The lineup for the festival drops soon.

Joey Tea plays his last Austin show on June 14 at the Mohawk. The singer-songwriter, whose discography includes a handful of singles and an EP’s worth of fuzzy alt-pop, is moving to New York City. Rounding out the farewell show are Artless Jab and Frosty Palms – the latter of which announced their own breakup last week. They take their final bow June 30 at Hole in the Wall.

Music Under the Star returns to the Bullock Museum this summer for the first time in seven years. Slated for June 14, July 19, and August 9, the free concert series takes place at the new Capitol Mall Amphitheater in front of the museum. On night one, the jazz-funk-blues blend of the Peterson Brothers meets the Afro-Caribbean soul of Dallas singer Kamica King. A Latin-heavy night two promises Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs’ Grammy-winning conjunto and Chayito Champion and Keli Rosa Cabunoc’s regional folk. Guy Forsyth and the South Austin Moonlighters wrap the program with blues and honky-tonk.

