Music

Review: Grandmaster, Grandmaster

Funk prog rock supergroup lures listeners through each stage of cosmic cult indoctrination

Reviewed by Miranda Garza, Fri., May 24, 2024


Funk prog rock supergroup Grandmaster lures listeners through each stage of cosmic cult indoctrination with their self-titled debut effort. Founded by Nick Leon, Blaise Eldred, and Connor Mizell, the concept for the ensemble stemmed from Leon’s interaction with an online scammer and their ramblings of secret societies and destiny. Similarly, the mind-bending album disguises its sinister undertones with animated arrangements, while its lyrics promise all-encompassing knowledge in exchange for unwavering piety. Opening liturgy “Sacred Prophecy” swells with ceremonial bells and striking percussion before a maniacal laugh closes the valiant introduction.

A force of funk-fueled fire, the 10-member band seamlessly melds rich brass horns (“Holy Star”) and buoyant piano lines (“Castle Door”) as their stacked harmonies radiate that of a church choir. The bass-heavy “Testament” touches on sacrificial isolation (“Everything must go/ Everyone you know”) and the hymnal “Oath” delves into unconditional devotion (“Waiting on epiphany/ Everything I own is yours”). The record’s chiming synths and otherworldly accents sprinkle a celestial gleam onto its jaunty instrumentals. Electro-studded epic “Boss Battle” crescendos with static shreds and cymbal crashes before distant piano keys call back to the opening track’s familiar melody. An automated voice repeats “Insert coin” until the jangle of a coin entering a slot abruptly closes the album. In 40 minutes, Grandmaster delivers a full-bodied first work and their dedication to storytelling is admirable – just make sure not to drink the Kool-Aid.

Grandmaster

Grandmaster

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Review: Nova, <i>NovApocalypse</i>
Review: Nova, NovApocalypse
Experimental folk-pop player Nova’s sophomore release gets twisted

Laiken Neumann, May 24, 2024

Review: Monte Warden and the Dangerous Few, <i>Jackpot!</i>
Review: Monte Warden and the Dangerous Few, Jackpot!
Austin staple forges a connection between classic country and the Great American Songbook

Michael Toland, May 24, 2024

More by Miranda Garza
Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Lido Pimienta, and More Austin Psych Fest Reviews
Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Lido Pimienta, and More Austin Psych Fest Reviews
Dispatches from three days at the Far Out Lounge

April 29, 2024

Review: Alma Jette, <i>I Found a Reason</i>
Review: Alma Jette, I Found a Reason
I Found a Reason (Record Review)

April 26, 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Massimiliano Pagliara, Brett Johnson, Javii [upstairs]; Love Athletics, Addison Lynch, Vivianne Ortiz, Madcow [downstairs]
at Neon Grotto
Dwight Smith, Angel Fur, Lunar Gold at The 13th Floor
Wicked River Band
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Waxahatchee, Gustaf, Idles, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  