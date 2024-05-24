Music

Federal Funds for Local Arts, Latinapalooza, and More

By Carys Anderson, Fri., May 24, 2024


The city of Austin will receive $75,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for the Our Future 35 Artist in Residence Program, an artistic initiative within the city’s plan to build public land bridges atop the expanded I-35. Over the course of two years, the artist (or artist group) will contribute works to public engagement events and “potentially generate temporary installations or activations along construction corridors,” according to a press release. The highway project isn’t the only local arts program to receive funding from the NEA: Austin Film Society, the Austin Symphony, and the Contemporary Austin are among those set to receive government funding this year.

Latinapalooza, the longtime South by Southwest showcase of Latina musical talent founded by singer Patricia Vonne, is now a standalone festival. Sponsored by the city’s Cultural Arts Division and the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, the Sunday, May 26, day party presents a range of Latin styles: Vonne’s rollicking flamenco; Bidi Bidi Banda’s tribute to Selena; the Tiarras’ cumbia-tinged indie; eightpiece collective Llamativa’s tour of salsa, bolero, cha-cha, and Tejano; and Mariachi Las Coronelas’ traditional ranchera. The free-to-the-public event runs from noon to 5pm.

Night Market, the evening-time confluence of Asian food, vendors, and performers, has consolidated this weekend’s event into one marathon meetup on Saturday, May 25. Hosted by the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce and the Lunar Foundation, the Distribution Hall market will feature booths from arts organizations (South Asian independent film collective Indie Meme), restaurants (Steamies Dumplings, Tso Chinese), and businesses (M Squared Jewelry, Solid Soaps). Soundtracking the event, which runs from 4 to 11pm, are a slew of musicians and performers, including hip-hop duo AK!, Redefined Dance Company, and artist Yellow Yellow, who will offer live painting. Tickets go for $30, and an optional additional $10 fundraising ticket benefits the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.

