Crosstalk: Cheap Concerts, Tattoo Art Shows, and More Culture News

ACL Fest touts Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, Reneé Rapp, and Chappell Roan on its 2024 bill. The festival holds court at Zilker Park October 4-6 and 11-13.

Concert Week, an annual Live Nation discount program offering $25 tickets to 5,000 select concerts, runs May 8-14. Locally, the deal extends to rock veterans like Pixies and Modest Mouse – whose joint tour pulls up to Germania Insurance Amphitheater on June 26 – and Moody Center-level pop stars like Alanis Morissette (playing July 12), Peso Pluma (following up July 19), and Janet Jackson (coming July 27). When shopping, look for tickets labeled “Concert Week Promotion.” See the full list of participating artists at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

No Good Tattoo, the Springdale General shop opened in 2019 by local artist (and Never/Nevil musician) Emily Ng, is hosting its first-ever art show. Kicking off at 6pm on May 10, “What It Feels Like” features ceramics, paintings, cyanotypes, sculptural work, and other pieces by the studio’s 11 resident tattoo artists. The next day, the shop celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bouncy castle, petting zoo, flash tattoos, and free drinks, plus food and other vendors. That event runs from 11am to 5pm.

Exotic Fruitica is seeking 15-20 volunteers to participate in a music video shoot. The post-punk band is filming a visual for new single “Fur and Leather” at Hotel Vegas on May 18, and is asking those with either material to pull up to the venue in uniform from 6-7pm. Participants will receive a free ticket to the band’s set that evening, plus a free 7-inch of the single, according to their Instagram account. Message @ExoticFruitica for more details.

The Parlor did close at the end of April, but the beloved pizza shop/punk venue is still negotiating a deal to buy its building, located at 4301 Guadalupe. David vonOhlerking, son of Parlor owner Deborah Gill, told the Chronicle he convinced his late landlord’s family to lower their $3 million asking price. If the family-run business can come up with a down payment, vonOhlerking says the restaurant could reopen. The Parlor’s GoFundMe, which aimed to raise $100,000 to help fund closing costs, is still open.