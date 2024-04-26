Music

Review: Alma Jette, I Found a Reason

Mary Bryce’s piano ballads explore anxiety-drenched love

By Miranda Garza, Fri., April 26, 2024


Austin native Mary Bryce undergoes reinvention under the moniker Alma Jette on her debut album, I Found a Reason. Ahead of orchestral swells and Seventies-influenced, Julia Jacklin-ish folk rock, lyricless opener “The Balm the Wound” cascades with an ambient sheen. The work’s intimate arrangements explore anxiety-drenched love through piano ballads (“Icarus”) and crooning vocals (“All That I Can”). The 10-song project bloomed from Bryce’s relationship with her co-writer, producer, and guitarist Jake Miles of SMiiLE. Between recording the album in 2020 and its current release, the pair split and lost their Los Angeles home in a fire. Rose-colored single “Do You Remember” calls back to the inception of the singer’s romance, with the warmth of remembrance evident through brass accents. Bryce’s reclamation of the record, however, only further enforces timeless themes of rebirth. “Brancusi” carries a colder cadence with bending electric notes and soft vibrato questioning, “Are we just actors in some eternal play?/ Symbiotic soliloquies to space.” The effort closes with its title track, a quiet country rendition of the Velvet Underground’s “I Found A Reason.” Knowing that the central relationship has since parted, the collection takes on a double meaning, of bittersweet love and haunting premonition.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Miranda Garza
Geto Gala, Two Step Inn, and a 420 Smokeout Headline Our Crucial Concerts
Geto Gala, Two Step Inn, and a 420 Smokeout Headline Our Crucial Concerts
From country to hip-hop to sludge metal, get some ideas for your week in live music

April 19, 2024

Mini Music Fests Abound in This Week's Crucial Concerts
Mini Music Fests Abound in This Week's Crucial Concerts
Country, hip-hop, pop, and more shows worth the cover

April 12, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Alma Jette

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Austin Psych Fest Day 2 w/ the Black Angels, Earthless, All Them Witches, L.A. Witch, Witch, Hooveriii, Frankie & the Witch Fingers, GHOSTWOMAN, Minami Deutsch, Thor & Friends
at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Austin Death Fest Day 1 w/ Mortiferum, Outer Heaven, Witch Vomit, Sentenced 2 Die, Lunar Chamber, Maul, Torn in Half, Ritual Fog, Death File Red [outside] at Mohawk
Austin Blues Festival Day 1 w/ Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan w/ Sue Foley & Soul Man Sam Evans, the Altons & Thee Sinseers, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Dumpstaphunk, Blind Boys of Alabama & Bobby Rush, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas at Moody Amphitheater
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The CMT Music Awards Return to Moody Center
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  