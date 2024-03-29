Music

Review: Creekbed Carter Hogan, Creekbed Carter

Open-road mysticism, brokenhearted yearning, and laugh-out-loud wit

By Genevieve Wood, Fri., March 29, 2024


If some see folk as a tradition-focused discipline belonging to decades past, Creekbed Carter Hogan stands as living proof of the genre's future-forward dynamism. Released via Arkansas-based "unAmericana" label Gar Hole Records, the trans songwriter's self-titled release packs enough open-road mysticism, brokenhearted yearning, and laugh-out-loud wit to fill their signature pinch-front cowboy hat. In the folk lineage, the Oregon native excels at penning tracks that land both like a warm hug and a dagger to the heart. Take standout "Sycamore," a delicately fingerpicked ode to bodily transcendence anchored by Hogan's crystalline vocals. Breaking free from the inescapable labyrinth of socialized gender, the track's chorus ditches embodiment for a more expansive take on existence: "But now that I’m old as a sycamore tree/ All of me flowering wild and free/ I’m closer now than I’ll ever be/ To the shape and the form of eternity." Scholarly romp "The Relic Song" pokes fun at Catholic canon law, while bittersweet ditty "Through With Lovin'" curses a wayward lover with tongue-in-cheek meta-country vocal play: "Fool me septuplet/ Fool me octagon/ When will I stop feelin’ so damn woebegone?" With contributions from up-and-comers Large Brush Collection to queergrass staples Brand New Key, Creekbed Carter plants a folky freak flag in Austin's burgeoning new-country community.

Creekbed Carter Hogan

Creekbed Carter (Gar Hole)

A version of this article appeared in print on March 29, 2024 with the headline: Review: Creekbed Carter Hogan, Creekbed Carter

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Creekbed Carter Hogan
Review: Large Brush Collection & Creekbed Carter Hogan, <i>Split</i>
Review: Large Brush Collection & Creekbed Carter Hogan, Split
Tape of tender lullabies envisions a warm refuge for queer people

Wayne Lim, May 12, 2023

More by Genevieve Wood
Review: Eli Josef, <i>Eli Josef</i>
Review: Eli Josef, Eli Josef
Project’s final LP wrestles wry humor out of existential dread

March 15, 2024

Review: Alesia Lani, <i>love like lofi</i>
Review: Alesia Lani, love like lofi
Stress-melting R&B vocals radiate complete tranquility

March 15, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Creekbed Carter Hogan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Urban Cultural Fest Day 2 w/ Doug E. Fresh, October London, Big Robb, J. Brown, DJ AC, DJ Chilly Bill Smith, DJ Casanova, Mega'Tune Band
at Auditorium Shores
Avery Bruce, melotheory (single release), East of Eado at Hole in the Wall
Lætitia Sadier, Sofia Bolt at Parish
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Gary Clark Jr., Deap Vally, Last Dinner Party, Bayonne, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  