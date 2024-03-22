Indigo de Souza, Estrella Acosta, and More Crucial Concerts

Creekbed Carter Hogan

Thursday 21, Sagebrush

In a 2023 Chron interview with Laiken Neumann, local queergrass artist Creekbed Carter Hogan said of lyrical endeavors, “To me, [music is] so forgiving and generous and expansive.” This Thursday, long-awaited fruit falls from Hogan’s talented tree as they celebrate a new self-titled album with Arkansas-originating Gar Hole Records. Album release party festivities go down at hipster’s-choice honky-tonk Sagebrush featuring backing band Middle Sattre, who come fresh from February release Tendencies. Also on the lineup are indie-folk folks the Hushabyes and “dreamy” rockers Tearjerk. Prepare for generous and expansive forgiveness through music. – James Scott

Estrella Acosta & Esquina 25

Saturday 23, Bates Recital Hall

Some of you may remember when Estrella Acosta was a vital part of the Austin music scene. The Cuban-born singer-songwriter long ago relocated to Amsterdam, where her career has flourished. She’ll be returning to Austin with her amazing band, Esquina 25, to play a free show at one of UT’s most sonically rich venues. Acosta’s current album, Tierra – Songs by Cuban Women, is a joyous affair melding adventurous arrangements and sparkling improvisation with traditional Cuban rhythms. The album was nominated for a 2023 Latin Grammy. This is her lone local appearance, so don’t miss out on this rare treat. – Jay Trachtenberg

Myra Melford Fire & Water Quintet

Tuesday 26, Draylen Mason Studio at KMFA

Guggenheim Fellowship and Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Myra Melford mesmerizes audiences by herself. Backed by the Fire & Water Quintet, which includes MacArthur Fellowship recipient Mary Halvorson on guitar, cellist Tomeka Reid, saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, and drummer Lesley Mok (all bandleaders themselves), the pianist’s music becomes part of the fabric of reality. With tunes inspired by the paintings of Cy Twombly, Melford and her all-stars envision free jazz as a composer’s medium, bringing visual art to life in a controlled flurry of improvisation (cf. their second LP Hear the Light Singing). Melford’s first Texas appearance arrives via the redoubtable Epistrophy Arts. – Michael Toland

Brad Mehldau

Tuesday 26, Paramount Theatre

Pianist Brad Mehldau is a contemporary jazz superstar, best known for his visionary reworkings of standards, pop, rock, classical, and original tunes with his hardworking trio. But he’s equally renowned for his solo piano works, which could encompass anything: progressive rock, jazz classics, Bach, and/or the Beatles. On that note, last year’s Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays the Beatles garnered wide acclaim, and his upcoming albums After Bach II (a sequel to 2018’s eponymous release) and Après Fauré, both straining classical pieces through a jazz filter, should provide the backbone of this likely stunning solo performance. – Michael Toland

L’Inferno With Live Score by Montopolis

Wednesday 27, Empire Control Room

Before A Nightmare on Elm Street, before The Exorcist, there was L’Inferno. Adapted from the first canticle of Dante’s Divine Comedy, the 1911 film claims first feature film of world cinema rights, according to Dante chronicler Vittoria Colonnese Benni in their essay “The Helios-Psiche Dante Trilogy.” Lucky us that we might enjoy the seminal silent film with backing band Montopolis, whose previous efforts include towering environmental soundtrack Music for Enchanted Rock. Their score will, as screen provider Rocket Cinema states, “[bring] new life to this horror classic with a mix of psych rock, dark wave and terrifying sound effects performed live.” – James Scott

Indigo de Souza

Thursday 28, Mohawk

Asheville, North Carolina-based artist Indigo de Souza’s impactful run at last year’s March music mega-week arrived just in time to preview her April 2023 album, All of This Will End. The Saddle Creek-supported expansion of the singer-songwriter’s fearless, frank, and sensitive-then-snarky indie rock realm covered maturation (“Younger & Dumber”) and toxic relationship dynamics (“You Can Be Mean”). Hailing from Minnesota, Siri Undlin’s folk and Americana project Humbird opens, after reaching meditative rebellion on recent singles previewing upcoming record Right On. – Rachel Rascoe

Music Notes

Tony22

Thursday 21, Mohawk

The TikTok-friendly rapper returns to Austin after moving away last year. He tours in support of his new album, Divine Order. Openers include previous collaborator and locally based R&B singer Moody Bank$ (“Don’t Waste My Time”).

KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park

Friday 22, Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater

98.9 FM’s free, family-friendly concert series continues with Monterrey-born, Austin-based Latin pop singer Lesly Reynaga.

Marcia Ball’s 75th Birthday Blowout

Friday 22 - Sunday 24, various venues

Ball rings in year 75 with a three-show weekend. Tickets remain for the Sagebrush (Friday) and Antone’s (Sunday) shows.

Erick the Architect

Monday 25, Come & Take It Live

Debut solo studio LP I’ve Never Been Here Before sees the Flatbush Zombies member fully step into the limelight on tracks like the James Blake-produced “2-3 Zone.”

3forThursday

Thursday 28, Empire Control Room

Booker/UT-Austin student moonbby (Cristina Mauri) ventures from West Campus to launch a new concept at Empire. Three’s a crowd: The event packs $3 cover, three live bands, three DJs spinning 1s and 2s, $3 drink specials, and three local vendors. Performers and DJs include StaleFish, Witches Exist, and loveyourgerms.