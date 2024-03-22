Crosstalk: A SXSW Murder Plot, 23rd Street Mural Vandalism, and More Culture News

TTE Notti, a prominent personality on local entertainment outlet Pop Austin Media, helped police foil a murder plot against rapper OTM Zay during SXSW. Born Pierre Jones, Notti, a convicted felon, was arrested during a March 9 traffic stop for possession of a firearm, and told officers that he and two associates planned to kill Zay, born Isiaiah Jones, to prevent him from testifying in an upcoming court case. Following Notti’s intelligence, a SWAT team arrested the associates, including rapper Don “Dove Don” Bennett, in a sting operation later that night.

The 23rd Street Mural off the Drag was covered by a large graffiti tag earlier this month. UT-Austin art students Rick Turner, Tommy Bee, and Kerry Awn painted the mural, also known as “Austintatious,” back in 1973, and touch it up every time it’s vandalized. Speaking to the Chronicle last year in celebration of the piece’s 50th anniversary, Awn said, “We get together, it’s like, let’s make art, make each other laugh. ... It’s a reunion with the artists because otherwise we don’t really see each other ever really, for years.” The artists will retouch the mural again on April 1.

On the Road Again, a collaborative program between Willie Nelson and Live Nation, will continue through 2024. Launched last year, the initiative provides artists performing at Live Nation venues – including Emo’s and Scoot Inn in Austin – $1,500 in gas and travel funds on top of performance pay, and ensures the venues don’t take a merch cut from musicians. Club staff are also guaranteed to make $20 per hour at participating venues. Also on the Willie front: the artist drops his 152nd album, The Border, on May 31.

Redbud Ice House, a new restaurant slinging Wagyu burgers, local beer, and soft serve, opened last week with a free showcase featuring Alex Maas of the Black Angels, Jonathan Horstmann of Urban Heat, and more. Located at 2027 Anchor Ln., behind Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches, the music-hosting restaurant replaces Contigo.