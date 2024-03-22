Music

Crosstalk: A SXSW Murder Plot, 23rd Street Mural Vandalism, and More Culture News

Willie Nelson helps touring artists, and a new burger joint takes over Contigo

By Carys Anderson, Fri., March 22, 2024

OTM Zay from his Fuck Yo Top 20 video
OTM Zay from his "Fuck Yo Top 20" video

TTE Notti, a prominent personality on local entertainment outlet Pop Austin Media, helped police foil a murder plot against rapper OTM Zay during SXSW. Born Pierre Jones, Notti, a convicted felon, was arrested during a March 9 traffic stop for possession of a firearm, and told officers that he and two associates planned to kill Zay, born Isiaiah Jones, to prevent him from testifying in an upcoming court case. Following Notti’s intelligence, a SWAT team arrested the associates, including rapper Don “Dove Don” Bennett, in a sting operation later that night.

The 23rd Street Mural off the Drag was covered by a large graffiti tag earlier this month. UT-Austin art students Rick Turner, Tommy Bee, and Kerry Awn painted the mural, also known as “Austintatious,” back in 1973, and touch it up every time it’s vandalized. Speaking to the Chronicle last year in celebration of the piece’s 50th anniversary, Awn said, “We get together, it’s like, let’s make art, make each other laugh. ... It’s a reunion with the artists because otherwise we don’t really see each other ever really, for years.” The artists will retouch the mural again on April 1.

On the Road Again, a collaborative program between Willie Nelson and Live Nation, will continue through 2024. Launched last year, the initiative provides artists performing at Live Nation venues – including Emo’s and Scoot Inn in Austin – $1,500 in gas and travel funds on top of performance pay, and ensures the venues don’t take a merch cut from musicians. Club staff are also guaranteed to make $20 per hour at participating venues. Also on the Willie front: the artist drops his 152nd album, The Border, on May 31.

Redbud Ice House, a new restaurant slinging Wagyu burgers, local beer, and soft serve, opened last week with a free showcase featuring Alex Maas of the Black Angels, Jonathan Horstmann of Urban Heat, and more. Located at 2027 Anchor Ln., behind Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches, the music-hosting restaurant replaces Contigo.

More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh Are the Wonder Women of Country
Crosstalk: Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh Are the Wonder Women of Country
Chalk breaks up, Big Sugar reemerges, Die Spitz shoots a music video

Carys Anderson, Feb. 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed Against Diplo and 3Ten ACL Live Over Alleged Concert Injury, and More Music News
Lawsuit Filed Against Diplo and 3Ten ACL Live Over Alleged Concert Injury, and More Music News
Plus free concerts to see during Austin Studio Tour this weekend

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 10, 2023

More Crosstalk
DAWA HQ’s Grand Opening Hosts Geto Gala and Malik Baptiste, and More Music News
DAWA HQ’s Grand Opening Hosts Geto Gala and Malik Baptiste, and More Music News
Plus a new SIMS Foundation fundraiser and Erykah Badu-headlined fest

Carys Anderson, Nov. 17, 2023

How to Watch Willie Nelson’s Friday Hall of Fame Induction, and More Music News
How to Watch Willie Nelson’s Friday Hall of Fame Induction, and More Music News
An Electric Church-saving fundraiser and major Latin music lineup

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 3, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crosstalk, TTE Notti, 23rd Street Mural, Willie Nelson, Live Nation, Redbud Ice House

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Bayonne backed by a live ensemble at The 04 Center
EXOTIC FRUITICA, Exercise, Variety at The 13th Floor
The Rocket Summer
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Kev Bev, Bali Yaaah
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Nothing Left
at The Alcove Cantina
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Scenes From SXSW 2024: That's a Wrap!
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  