SXSW Interview: Bestie Rap Duo Flyana Boss Remain Students of the Form

Bobbi and Folayan talk Dallas influences before first headlining tour

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., March 15, 2024


Photo by SJ Spreng

In late February, the duo behind Flyana Boss – who go by first names Bobbi and Folayan – sat in an L.A. parking lot between fittings for their second-ever tour. Their first happened to be with Atlantic Records labelmate Janelle Monáe (who also heads to SXSW as DJ Johnny Jane). As for lessons learned after achieving serious TikTok popularity, largely for sprinting while expressively rapping their song “You Wish”?

“We learned not to wear a different outfit every show, because that’s stupid,” says Bobbi. “We were carrying garment bags up and around hotels the whole Age of Pleasure Tour.”

“My family, they’re also in music, like my brother built a studio in his closet. So I would always be really influenced by my brothers and the local rappers from Dallas.” – Folayan

Speaking of clothes, the cover of their January single “Candyman” mimics Minnie Riperton’s 1974 album Perfect Angel – another nod alongside their name, which rhymes with Diana Ross. Bobbi, wearing her favorite Madonna and Basquiat T-shirt, says, “We’re always gonna be students in this art form, so we want to share that with everyone.” The bestie-branded duo met while attending L.A.’s Musicians Institute.

Prior, Bobbi focused on dance up until her teens, during which she played around Detroit with a School of Rock-formed band. In Dallas, Folayan joined her brothers in the Fly Five and focused on vocals at Booker T. Washington, a performing arts high school. While staying with her dad in the summers, she also attended Girls Rock Austin camp and once performed at the old Parish.

“My family, they’re also in music, like my brother built a studio in his closet,” she recalls. “So I would always be really influenced by my brothers and the local rappers from Dallas.

“My mom did [Erykah Badu’s] hair for a long period of time. She was kind of like my god-aunt, growing up. [She’s] amazingly influential to everything that I am now. I met other people, like Petey Pablo and André 3000 and Common.”

Despite musical upbringings, the duo churned as content creators for years before their breakout, with Flyana Boss songs dating back to 2019. Folayan says she’s grateful they’d already established a consistent posting formula, which they now squeeze into touring. As for advice they’d give themselves a year ago, when they both budtended at L.A. dispensaries, Folayan says: “Get that cardio, because you’re going to be running a lot.”

Bobbi adds: “I would tell myself to stop telling Folayan, every year, that this is gonna be the last year I’m gonna do this. 'If it doesn’t happen, I’m not doing this anymore.’ And then I would just keep doing it, and then one year, it was our year.”

Flyana Boss

Wednesday 13, 11:30pm, Palm Door on Sixth

Thursday 14, 7:50pm, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Scenes From the First Weekend of SXSW 2024
