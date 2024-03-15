Music

Review: Amigo the Devil, Yours Until the War Is Over

Danny Kiranos casts a wide musical net on third LP

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 15, 2024


Drawing equally from the fatalistic romanticism of Leonard Cohen, the dark-humored eccentricity of Tom Waits, and the easy narrative flow of Tom Russell – Danny Kiranos, aka Amigo the Devil, casts a wide musical net on third LP Yours Until the War Is Over. A minor key, Tennessee Two rhythm, chanting vocals, and fuzzed-out twang set the stage for the revenge-lusting “I’m Going to Heaven,” while “One Day at a Time” bops along like a recently discovered piece of jazz hokum. The plainspoken sadness of “Garden of Leaving” floats appropriately in a sparsely populated acoustic setting, while “Stray Dog” cranks the amps and puts Kiranos’ folk on thudding blast. Introspective singles “The Mechanic” and “Cannibal Within” focus on the lyrics, letting his thoughtfully composed libretto ride minimalist arrangements that spotlight his powerful voice. The songs themselves avoid bombast with subtle literary allusions and calmly stated lyrical twists. Kiranos offsets his understated craft with full-throated, unbridled vocal performances that slam his heart on your sleeve and nail it there.

Amigo the Devil

Yours Until the War Is Over (Liars Club/Regime)

