Review: Alesia Lani, love like lofi
Stress-melting R&B vocals radiate complete tranquility
By Genevieve Wood, Fri., March 15, 2024
Each night, tens of thousands of cramming students, amateur chefs, and general homebodies tune in to the “lofi hip hop radio” YouTube stream, settling into smooth, downtempo dopamine after a long day’s work. On EP love like lofi, Alesia Lani gives the OG account a run for its money, elevating the vibe-heavy genre with her stress-melting R&B vocals. If last year’s rock-twinged Self Titled saw Lani process romantic ups and downs, the songwriter’s recent release radiates complete tranquility. With the help of local groove-supplying producer FLOST8, Lani floats over hip-hop guitar chords on lead-off single “Homebody,” paying homage to intimate nights under LED lights with a special someone. The track’s accompanying audio visualizer immerses listeners in Lani’s laid-back universe, showing a couple passing a joint and spinning records. Alongside stoner hymn “Pass That,” sultry standout “Water Me” drips with reverb-soaked seduction.
Alesia Lani
love like lofi (Trailing Twelve)