Free Music for the Taking at SXSW
Lady Bird Lake, Flatstock, and more
By Carys Anderson, Fri., March 15, 2024
Looking for free fun this SXSW? Bootsy Collins, Bob Schneider, and Sabrina Ellis are among the acts slated to perform during the festival’s Community Concert series at Lady Bird Lake. Running March 14-16, the gigs are open to the public, not just SXSW badge holders. Doors open at 2pm, and music runs 3 to 7pm at 800 W. Riverside at Auditorium Shores.
Moving away from the water, Nonprofit EQ Austin takes over the Grackle (1700 E. Sixth) on Thursday and Friday for two days of local programming that start later in the evening, and at no cover charge.
Flatstock 92 also returns to the Convention Center (Exhibit Hall 5) March 13-15 from 10am to 5pm, displaying works by national poster artists available for purchase or viewing.
Thursday, March 14
Lady Bird Lake: A Celebration of Steamboat 1874 Austin / Spurs Night
3pm: Joe “King” Carrasco
3:45pm: Patrice Pike & Friends
4:30pm: Ian Moore
5:25pm: Vallejo
6:30pm: Bob Schneider
The Grackle: EQ Austin + Austin Music & Entertainment Division
7pm: Exotic Fruitica
8pm: Stephanie Bergara
9pm: Danny Bonilla
10pm: Tameca Jones
Friday, March 15
Lady Bird Lake: Funk Not Fight
3pm: Riders Against the Storm
4pm: ZAPP!
5:50pm: Bootsy Collins
The Grackle: EQ Austin + the Diversity & Ethnic Chamber Alliance + Austin Music & Entertainment Division
7pm: Kalu James
8pm: Midnight Navy
9pm: Como Las Movies
10pm: Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band
Saturday, March 16
Lady Bird Lake: KUTX Rock The Shores
3pm: The Dinosaur’s Skin
3:30pm: Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen from A Giant Dog
4pm: Storey Littleton
4:30pm: Superhero Peppermint Patti Collins
5pm: SaulPaul
5:30pm: Sugar Free Allstars
6pm: Parker Woodland
6:30pm: Waco Brothers