Free Music for the Taking at SXSW

Looking for free fun this SXSW? Bootsy Collins, Bob Schneider, and Sabrina Ellis are among the acts slated to perform during the festival’s Community Concert series at Lady Bird Lake. Running March 14-16, the gigs are open to the public, not just SXSW badge holders. Doors open at 2pm, and music runs 3 to 7pm at 800 W. Riverside at Auditorium Shores.

Moving away from the water, Nonprofit EQ Austin takes over the Grackle (1700 E. Sixth) on Thursday and Friday for two days of local programming that start later in the evening, and at no cover charge.

Flatstock 92 also returns to the Convention Center (Exhibit Hall 5) March 13-15 from 10am to 5pm, displaying works by national poster artists available for purchase or viewing.

Thursday, March 14

Lady Bird Lake: A Celebration of Steamboat 1874 Austin / Spurs Night

3pm: Joe “King” Carrasco

3:45pm: Patrice Pike & Friends

4:30pm: Ian Moore

5:25pm: Vallejo

6:30pm: Bob Schneider

The Grackle: EQ Austin + Austin Music & Entertainment Division

7pm: Exotic Fruitica

8pm: Stephanie Bergara

9pm: Danny Bonilla

10pm: Tameca Jones

Friday, March 15

Lady Bird Lake: Funk Not Fight

3pm: Riders Against the Storm

4pm: ZAPP!

5:50pm: Bootsy Collins

The Grackle: EQ Austin + the Diversity & Ethnic Chamber Alliance + Austin Music & Entertainment Division

7pm: Kalu James

8pm: Midnight Navy

9pm: Como Las Movies

10pm: Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band

Saturday, March 16

Lady Bird Lake: KUTX Rock The Shores

3pm: The Dinosaur’s Skin

3:30pm: Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen from A Giant Dog

4pm: Storey Littleton

4:30pm: Superhero Peppermint Patti Collins

5pm: SaulPaul

5:30pm: Sugar Free Allstars

6pm: Parker Woodland

6:30pm: Waco Brothers