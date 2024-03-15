Music

Free Music for the Taking at SXSW

Lady Bird Lake, Flatstock, and more

By Carys Anderson, Fri., March 15, 2024


Flatstock 84 at South By Southwest 2023 (Photo by John Anderson)

Looking for free fun this SXSW? Bootsy Collins, Bob Schneider, and Sabrina Ellis are among the acts slated to perform during the festival’s Community Concert series at Lady Bird Lake. Running March 14-16, the gigs are open to the public, not just SXSW badge holders. Doors open at 2pm, and music runs 3 to 7pm at 800 W. Riverside at Auditorium Shores.

Moving away from the water, Nonprofit EQ Austin takes over the Grackle (1700 E. Sixth) on Thursday and Friday for two days of local programming that start later in the evening, and at no cover charge.

Flatstock 92 also returns to the Convention Center (Exhibit Hall 5) March 13-15 from 10am to 5pm, displaying works by national poster artists available for purchase or viewing.


Thursday, March 14

Lady Bird Lake: A Celebration of Steamboat 1874 Austin / Spurs Night

3pm: Joe “King” Carrasco

3:45pm: Patrice Pike & Friends

4:30pm: Ian Moore

5:25pm: Vallejo

6:30pm: Bob Schneider


The Grackle: EQ Austin + Austin Music & Entertainment Division

7pm: Exotic Fruitica

8pm: Stephanie Bergara

9pm: Danny Bonilla

10pm: Tameca Jones


Friday, March 15

Lady Bird Lake: Funk Not Fight

3pm: Riders Against the Storm

4pm: ZAPP!

5:50pm: Bootsy Collins



Como Las Movies (Photo by John Anderson)

The Grackle: EQ Austin + the Diversity & Ethnic Chamber Alliance + Austin Music & Entertainment Division

7pm: Kalu James

8pm: Midnight Navy

9pm: Como Las Movies

10pm: Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band


Saturday, March 16

Lady Bird Lake: KUTX Rock The Shores

3pm: The Dinosaur’s Skin

3:30pm: Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen from A Giant Dog

4pm: Storey Littleton

4:30pm: Superhero Peppermint Patti Collins

5pm: SaulPaul

5:30pm: Sugar Free Allstars

6pm: Parker Woodland

6:30pm: Waco Brothers

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
SXSW Responds to Artist Dropouts Following Tweet From Greg Abbott
SXSW Responds to Artist Dropouts Following Tweet From Greg Abbott
Governor tells protesting bands “Bye. Don’t come back.”

Carys Anderson, March 12, 2024

Book Bans Get Pushback at SXSW
Book Bans Get Pushback at SXSW
“We're organizing around this because who else is doing it?”

Brant Bingamon, March 12, 2024

More by Carys Anderson
SXSW Responds to Artist Dropouts Following Tweet From Greg Abbott
SXSW Responds to Artist Dropouts Following Tweet From Greg Abbott
Governor tells protesting bands “Bye. Don’t come back.”

March 12, 2024

Texas String Assembly Bassist Barred From In-Airport Performance Because His Name Matched “Known Terrorist”
Texas String Assembly Bassist Barred From In-Airport Performance Because His Name Matched “Known Terrorist”
Momin Ahmad was denied entry by TSA

March 12, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2024

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
SPIN Magazine presents Gary Clark Jr., Grace Bowers
at Emo's
Warren Hood
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Yo Diablo, Los Premios
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Scenes From the First Weekend of SXSW 2024
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  